The best 5 moments from game one of the Greatest of All Time battle on ‘Jeopardy!’

caption Jennings had a 74 game winning streak. source Getty Images/Handout

Ken Jennings emerged the victor of the first match in the much-anticipated competition between the greatest “Jeopardy!” contestants of all time.

Jennings, who had the most consecutive wins in the history of the game show, went up against other “Jeopardy!” greats Brad Rutter (biggest money winner) and James Holzhauer (who beat 20 records in the show’s history).

The “Jeopardy!” Greatest of All Time competition began airing Tuesday night, with Jennings finishing with a combined total of $63,400 and Holzhauer coming close behind with $63,200.

Jennings beat Holzhauer by just $200, with a combined total of $63,400 and $63,200 respectively. Rutter got the Final Jeopardy clue incorrect, leaving him with only $10,400.

The first contestant to win three matches goes home with $1 million and the title of the “Greatest of All Time,” while the other two contestants win $250,000 each.

The usually composed host Alex Trebek showed a sassier side when reading one clue to the contestants.

Alex Trebek said bitchin'

My life is complete#JeopardyGOAT pic.twitter.com/tVVcnmykIt — Judson (@JudsonK17) January 8, 2020

Trebek read a clue that included the phrase, “b—-in’ mixtape.”

In a similar thread, Trebek turned heads when he read out the name of this Oscar-winning song in one clue.

The long-time host read the song title, “It’s Hard Out Here For Pimp” by Three 6 Mafia, in his usual composed gameshow voice.

The late Rep. John Dingell is mentioned in one of the “Jeopardy!” clues.

John Dingell gets a shoutout on #JeopardyGOAT pic.twitter.com/XWx1SsSMk8 — Niles Francis (@NilesGApol) January 8, 2020

The Democratic representative holds the record for longest-ever serving member of Congress, representing Michigan’s 12th district for 59 years. He died in February of 2019 at the age of 92.

Holzhauer taunted Rutter after he rang his buzzer first to answer the clue.

caption James Holzhauer. source Sony Pictures Television

James Holzhauer out here taunting in the middle of a game of Jeopardy lol #JeopardyGOAT pic.twitter.com/xRDjqSbVGM — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 8, 2020

The game had a unique format in comparison to the usual “Jeopardy!” matches, with two full games being played. And yet, it’s no surprise that the contestants breezed through all of the clues in the hour-long segment.

It was more a match of who could ring their buzzer faster rather than who knew the answer, with Holzhauer taunting Rutter when he rang first.

Jennings exudes confidence as he puts away his buzzer while correctly answering a clue, ending the round.

caption Jennings in a previous show competing against IBM’s Watson. source Ben Hider/Getty Images

KEN JUST PUT THE BUZZER AWAY BEFORE HE ANSWERED THE QUESTION He’s feeling it! #JeopardyGOAT pic.twitter.com/Z33pwMVgtf — Kyle (@BrandedKyle) January 8, 2020

Jennings, who won the first game by just $200, rarely broke his composure throughout the game. At the end of one round, he had the last clue and confidently put down his buzzer even before answering.