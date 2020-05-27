Browns owner Jimmy Haslam reportedly could be heard saying Jerry Jones should be on ‘permanent mute’ after the Cowboys owner forgot to unmute on an NFL zoom call

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 32 NFL team owners recently joined a video conference call during which Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared to have trouble un-muting himself.

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam quipped that Jones should be on “permanent mute,” but did not realize that he was not on mute.

The rest of the owners reportedly enjoyed a good laugh at the moment.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A light-hearted moment unfolded on a video conference call with NFL owners recently when Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones may have struggled with the “mute” button.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on his podcast that when the 32 NFL owners joined a video conference call, they began to do a roll call for each owner, Jones could not be heard when his name was called.

When owners surmised that Jones was on mute and unable to be heard, Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said, “They should keep Jerry on permanent mute.”

According to Schefter, it appeared that Haslam did not realize that he was not on mute, and the rest of the call heard his joke.

“I don’t know whether Jimmy Haslam realized he wasn’t on mute, or Jerry Jones was on mute, but the fact of the matter is, it created a funny, light moment for the other NFL owners who got a kick out of Jimmy Haslam’s comments,” Schefter said.

Jones has a reputation as one of the most powerful, influential owners in the league. He is known to take over meetings and steer league decisions.

However, Schefter said the moment showed, like many others, that NFL owners also struggle on Zoom calls.