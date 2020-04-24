Jerry Jones appeared to make picks for the NFL draft from his $250 million super-yacht

By
Scott Davis
-

Jerry Jones.

caption
Jerry Jones.
source
Getty Images
  • Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared to spend the 2020 draft from his $250 million super-yacht.
  • The yacht, known as the Bravo Eugenia, is 357 feet long, has a gym, full spa, and storage area for other boats.
  • Jones, whose Cowboys selected wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on Thursday, also took the boat to the Super Bowl in Miami this year.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared to spend the 2020 NFL draft in a comfortable spot: his $250 million super-yacht.

ESPN’s Don Van Natta tweeted that the feed from Jones’ location was the “Bravo Eugenia,” the 357-foot “super-yacht” he bought in 2019.

The interiors seemed to match.

According to Forbes, the yacht has a gym, spa with a sauna, steam room, and plunge pool, and storage area for smaller boats and jet skis.

Jones took the yacht to Miami for the Super Bowl this year. The Associated Press got a photo of it docked.

A view of the stern:

The Cowboys made a splashy selection in the first round on Thursday, taking Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to form a dynamic receiving group with Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, plus Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. It was a good night for Jones.