Jerry Jones appeared to make picks for the NFL draft from his $250 million super-yacht

- Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared to spend the 2020 draft from his $250 million super-yacht.
- The yacht, known as the Bravo Eugenia, is 357 feet long, has a gym, full spa, and storage area for other boats.
- Jones, whose Cowboys selected wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on Thursday, also took the boat to the Super Bowl in Miami this year.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared to spend the 2020 NFL draft in a comfortable spot: his $250 million super-yacht.
ESPN’s Don Van Natta tweeted that the feed from Jones’ location was the “Bravo Eugenia,” the 357-foot “super-yacht” he bought in 2019.
The interiors seemed to match.
According to Forbes, the yacht has a gym, spa with a sauna, steam room, and plunge pool, and storage area for smaller boats and jet skis.
Jones took the yacht to Miami for the Super Bowl this year. The Associated Press got a photo of it docked.
A view of the stern:
The Cowboys made a splashy selection in the first round on Thursday, taking Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to form a dynamic receiving group with Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, plus Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. It was a good night for Jones.
