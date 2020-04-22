‘Jersey Shore’ star Vinny Guadagnino showed off a dramatic body transformation in a post about his lifelong struggle with weight loss

caption Vinny Guadagnino said he’s struggled with his weight his whole life. source Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Vinny Guadagnino showed off a dramatic body transformation on Instagram, which he credited to following the keto diet.

“A lot of people didn’t know that I struggled with my weight my whole life,” Guadagnino wrote on his “Keto Guido” account, which he uses to promote his diet and cookbook.

“Everything just seems to regulate itself out when I cut processed sugars and grains and eat quality meats, fats, and greens for the most part,” he wrote.

Guadagnino claims to have lost 50 pounds since starting the keto diet.

However, the keto diet is not for everyone and can come with some pretty nasty side effects.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino spoke candidly about his struggle with weight loss in an Instagram post that showed off how his body has changed since switching to the keto diet.

“A lot of people didn’t know that I struggled with my weight my whole life,” Guadagnino wrote on his “Keto Guido” account, which he uses to promote his diet and cookbook.

“I was the king of yo-yo dieting. I was my biggest during the years I was off TV so a lot of people didn’t realize,” he continued.

“My genetics make me gain weight easily especially to high sugar/carb food.”

Guadagnino went on to explain that he now sticks to a “low carb/ moderate protein/ high fat” diet, otherwise known as the keto or ketogenic diet, which cuts carbohydrates and promotes fat and protein.

“Everything just seems to regulate itself out when I cut processed sugars and grains and eat quality meats, fats, and greens for the most part,” he wrote.

Guadagnino claims to have lost 50 pounds since starting the keto diet, but it might not be healthy for everyone.

Nutritionists recently told Insider that putting children or teens on the keto diet – or any restrictive diet – can lead to nutritional deficiencies and eating disorders.

Even if you’re healthy, long-term keto could lead to vitamin B and C deficiencies, since many foods rich in these vitamins – like beans, legumes, and fruit – are also high in carbs, Madeline Kennedy previously reported for Insider.

People considering trying the keto diet are advised to speak with a certified nutritionist beforehand, especially if you have a medical condition that the diet may affect.

Read more:

I lost more than 120 pounds on the keto diet. Here’s why I’m quitting it.

What a day of healthy eating looks like on the keto diet, according to nutritionists

10 of the biggest downsides of the keto diet