Jessica Simpson said Nick and Vanessa Lachey bought her a present, but they deny even knowing her address

Jessica Simpson thanked Nick and Vanessa Lachey during her appearance on NBC's "Today Show."

During an interview last Wednesday on NBC’s “Today Show,” Jessica Simpson mentioned the “beautiful gift” she received after giving birth from her ex-husband Nick Lachey and his now-wife Vanessa.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey appeared on the same show on Tuesday and denied sending her anything.

Vanessa said, “I feel bad. I’m sorry, but you said somebody sent her … It wasn’t us.”

Host Hoda Kotb laughed and said, “Maybe Nick did.”

Vanessa continued to deny sending anything and said, “I didn’t! I don’t know her address. But thank you, whoever sent it from us!”

When Nick and Vanessa Lachey were interviewed on NBC’s “Today Show” on Monday, host Hoda Kotb said that Nick’s ex-wife Jessica Simpson spoke highly of them during her interview last Wednesday.

Kotb recalled the 39-year-old singer, who is now married to former NFL player Eric Johnson, saying, “They sent me something beautiful when we had our children.”

Nick then responded, “Certainly happy for her and her life and how she is happy for us. There’s definitely a mutual respect there. Obviously it was a long time ago. We’ve all moved on.”

As he finished speaking, Vanessa interjected and said, “I feel bad. I’m sorry, but you said somebody sent her … It wasn’t us.”

Nick and Vanessa Lachey appeared on NBC's "Today Show."

Kotb then attempted to explain the situation and added that Simpson was thanking them.

“What’d you send her?” Nick asked Vanessa. She responded, “I didn’t! I don’t know her address. But thank you, whoever sent it from us!”

Nick and Vanessa Lachey denied sending Jessica Simpson a gift.

“Maybe Nick did,” Kotb said as she laughed.

After seeing Vanessa’s denial, some fans speculated that Nick sent a present to his ex without telling his wife.

Did anybody else see the interview where Hoda tells Nick and Vanessa Lachey that Jessica Simpson was thankful for their gift and Vanessa like freaks out and insists they sent no gift and everyone know Nick secretly sent it but no one wanted to say anything lol loving the drama pic.twitter.com/OFf7KGBUwT — Bo Dennis (@DianaTremaine3) February 4, 2020

When I first saw that interview, I knew immediately he sent that gift without Vanessa knowing #DailyPop — Juice (@juicyjjtt) February 4, 2020

This is excruciating ???? Who sent a gift to Jessica Simpson? Did she even get a gift? Did Nick do it and had to panic lie to Vanessa? SO MANY QUESTIONS. https://t.co/BMJaVx00n4 — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) February 4, 2020

1000 bucks says that Nick sent it, signed both of their names, never told Vanessa & just got depantsed on National TV. ???? — Stop your nonsense! (@TheTracyThorpe) February 4, 2020

Maybe nick sent something and Vanessa doesn’t know about it and now she’s pisssseeeed — Meaghan (@Double__emz) February 4, 2020

I’m sure NICK sent it. And didn’t tell Vanessa ???????? — Brandy kinnard (@brandy_kinnard) February 4, 2020

Vanessa is PISSED and Nick wants out of this conversation like…yesterday — Jenna Buck (@JennaG_Buck) February 4, 2020

So how quickly after leaving the @TODAYshow interview do you think @VanessaLachey lit into everyone trying to figure out if Nick really did mail @JessicaSimpson something!? #awkwardAF — Crystal Torres (@cryrenee3) February 4, 2020

Others found the situation to be extraordinarily “awkward” and suggested that Vanessa could’ve downplayed her confusion.

This was definitely awkward and IDK why Vanessa needed to be so insecure about this situation. She should've just dropped it #DailyPop — nessa (@va_neezy) February 4, 2020

@HodaAndJenna a very awkward interview with Nick and Vanessa Lachey???? — GramiRene (@ReneGrami) February 4, 2020

Truly awkward moment on the Today Show. Clearly, you were trying to avoid the issue of sending a gift to Jessica. It's too bad Vanessa had to make it awkward. Go back and watch; it was cringe worthy… — Maplewood75 (@pja53) February 4, 2020

Vanessa could’ve just smiled and let it go though, super petty! — Rae kittes (@RKittes) February 3, 2020

@VanessaLachey wow when Jessica was gracious to you your reply was SNARKY. WILL NOT WATCH NOR SUPPORT YOUR SHOW. — LADYMAGICKAL1 (@LADYMAGICKAL2) February 4, 2020

Nick and Simpson got married in 2002 and began filming an MTV reality show called “Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica” in 2003. The show aired for three seasons before the couple’s divorce was finalized in 2006. Nick later married Vanessa in 2011 after the pair dated following his divorce.

Shortly after the divorce was finalized, Nick revealed that he was blindsided by the split during a 2006 interview with Rolling Stone. He said, “I’ll tell you how I knew my marriage was over: I was told.”

Nick continued, “I basically said, ‘Please, let’s sleep on it.’ But when we woke up the next day, Wednesday, she was still sure.”

More than 15 years after the marriage ended, Simpson revisited her divorce in “Open Book” and released a portion of the memoir to People.

“We were young and pioneering our way through reality television, always mic’ed and always on. We worked and we were great at it but when it came time to being alone, we weren’t great at it anymore,” Simpson writes.

She continues, “We really got crushed by the media and by ourselves. I couldn’t lie to our fans and I couldn’t give somebody hope that we were this perfect golden couple.”

When Nick was asked if he’d read “Open Book” at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday, he told Us Weekly, “Well, no, I have not read a single word.”

Referring to Vanessa, he said, “Both of us have not read the book, and no, she did not reach out before it was published.”