Jessica Simpson channeled Elle Woods from ‘Legally Blonde’ in a head-to-toe pink outfit

caption Her jacket alone retails for $1,799. source Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Jessica Simpson appeared on BuzzFeed’s “AM To DM” show on Monday to promote her new novel, “Open Book.”

She arrived at the studio wearing head-to-toe pink, which made her look like a mix of Barbie and Elle Woods.

Her outfit included a $1,799 lamb-leather coat with fox-fur trim, a $345 jumpsuit, and pointed Saint Laurent pumps.

She also donned pink Gucci sunglasses and carried a $2,590 handbag.

Jessica Simpson channeled two iconic characters while in New York City on Tuesday.

She appeared on BuzzFeed’s “AM To DM” show to promote her novel “Open Book,” and was photographed outside the studio wearing head-to-toe pink. Though she looked a lot like Barbie, Simpson said on Instagram that she was actually channeling Elle Woods from “Legally Blonde.”

Her outfit included a jumpsuit, jacket, platform pumps, sunglasses, and a handbag – all of which were pink.

caption Jessica Simpson poses for photographers in New York City. source Gotham/Getty Images

In the 2001 film, Elle Woods wears a similar two-piece comprised of a pink leather top and matching skirt. She also wears sunglasses with pink-colored lenses.

caption Elle Woods is known for wearing pink throughout “Legally Blonde.” source MGM Studios

One of the most eye-catching pieces of Simpson’s look was her $1,799 jacket from Saks Pott. The piece is made from lamb leather and fox fur, and has a belt wrapped around the waist.

The jumpsuit she wore underneath, however, is somehow even more vibrant. At the time of writing, the Staud jumpsuit in the shade Peony is available for $345. Like Simpson’s leather jacket, it also includes a belt around the waist.

caption Jessica Simpson appears on Buzzfeed’s “AM to DM” show. source Jim Spellman/Getty Images

The rest of Simpson’s look was equally expensive. Her Alexander McQueen tote bag, for example, currently retails for $2,590. She also wore pointed pumps designed by Saint Laurent and sunglasses designed by Gucci, though both pieces are not available to purchase online at the time of writing.