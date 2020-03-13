JetBlue bans a man who tested for COVID-19 but didn’t tell the crew until after flying — and learning he had the disease

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

An unidentified man boarded a JetBlue plane flying from New York City to West Palm Beach, Florida, while awaiting results from a coronavirus test, CNN reported Friday, citing the airline.

The passenger apparently notified the crew after landing in Florida that his results came back positive for COVID-19.

JetBlue has since announced that it would be barring the unnamed passenger from traveling with the airline in the future.

“Last night’s event put our crew members, customers, and federal and local officials in an unsettling situation that could have easily been avoided, and as such, this customer will not be permitted to fly on JetBlue in the future,” the airline told CNN in a statement Thursday.

The man boarded JetBlue Flight 253 at John F. Kennedy International Airport and landed at Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday night among 114 passengers. Citing JetBlue, CNN said the man was awaiting COVID-19 test results when he boarded the aircraft and learned the results upon landing.

A passenger named Scott Rodman, however, told WPTV that he sat near the man’s wife and believed the man knew of the test results before the flight took off.

“His wife was sitting in the same row as me and mentioned to others that he wasn’t feeling well,” Rodman told WPTV. “She said he had gotten a phone call with his test results right before we had taken off, implying that he had a positive test but not actually saying it.”

Upon arrival, the passenger notified the crew that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey immediately began to clean the areas he came into contact with based on security footage, including gates, security checkpoints, check-in counters, kiosks, elevators, and restrooms, CNN reported.

The other passengers on the flight were briefed by local health officials on the plane for nearly two hours after the plane landed just before 9 p.m.

“Passengers in the vicinity of the positive patient were advised of monitoring procedures,” Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said in a statement to ABC News. “The rest of the passengers were released to go home,” and instructed to call the local health department with any other concern.

Palm Beach International Airport temporarily closed down Concourse A for sanitizing after passengers on the same flight exited the area. The airport planned to continue operating as normal the day after the incident, CNN reported.

The passenger’s condition and his whereabouts remain unclear. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended those at high risk of getting sick from COVID-19 to avoid nonessential air travel. New York is one of at least 30 states that have declared a state of emergency in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The virus has swept the country, infecting at least 1,700 and killing 48. New York has reported 328 cases as of March 13.