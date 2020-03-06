How American synagogues are dealing with coronavirus panic ahead of major Jewish holidays

caption Several synagogues across the country have canceled Purim events. Pictured: A member of the Chabad of Midtown prays on April 29, 2019. source Brendan McDermid/Reuters

The ongoing outbreak of novel coronavirus in the US coincides with the Jewish holiday of Purim, a festive time marking the salvation of the Jewish people from Haman, a fourth century BC Persian empire official who wanted to kill them.

In response to growing health concerns, multiple synagogues have canceled Purim festivities.

Other rabbis are encouraging their worshippers to avoid physical contact with each other and wash their hands thoroughly.

The outbreak of novel coronavirus in the US coincides with the popular Jewish holiday of Purim and comes just weeks before Passover. For several synagogues, that means canceled services and events, as well as changes to regular procedures – including at least one virtual bar mitzvah.

Top of mind for many congregations are the upcoming Purim celebrations, which commemorate the saving of the Jewish people from Haman, a fourth-century-BC official in the Persian empire who planned to kill all the Jews. Purim begins Monday night and ends Tuesday after sundown.

With a growing number of coronavirus cases in Santa Clara County, California, the Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills, a Reform congregation, has canceled Shabbat services and Purim parties. The move comes at the direction of local government officials, according to Jewish News of Northern California.

There are at least 70 cases of the contagious disease in Washington state, where the first US coronavirus-related death was reported. In response, Temple De Hirsch Sinai, a Reform congregation in Seattle, has called off its “Star Wars”-themed Purim programming, The Times of Israel reports.

The Orthodox Temple Young Israel in New Rochelle, New York, where several cases of coronavirus have been reported, is also being required to halt its services immediately. The news comes after its rabbi tested positive for coronavirus. In addition, the state is requiring self-quarantine for congregants and those who have attended recent events at the synagogue, according to Haaretz.

Kollel Ner Avrohom Synagogue in Lakewood, New Jersey, an Orthodox synagogue, called off its own festivities on Thursday.

“I did what I thought was right because of the potential threat to life. I didn’t do it lightly,” the synagogues’ founder told a local NBC affiliate.

A New York City boy has a virtual bar mitzvah

Coronavirus has also impacted bar and bat mitzvahs, the religious coming of age ceremonies for young men and women, respectively.

One boy in Manhattan with an upcoming bar mitzvah was under quarantine after attending a bat mitzvah in New Rochelle that was attended by a father who became ill from coronavirus. Instead of canceling the event, he live-streamed his bar mitzvah, and all his friends tuned in, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“I was looking forward to this my whole life,” he told the outlet. “It meant a lot to me that everybody was able to come this way.”

Rabbis encourage their congregations to follow health procedures

Other leaders have taken proactive steps, including sending notices to worshippers.

The Rabbinical Council of America, the nation’s largest body of Orthodox rabbis, published a list of guidelines that ask people not to kiss Torah scrolls or mezuzahs, the small box placed on the right doorpost of Jewish homes that contain a parchment scroll with Hebrew verses.

The Rabbinical Assembly, the membership organization for Conservative rabbis that has approximately 1,700 members, instituted several guidelines, including that congregations should discourage “handshaking and other direct physical contact” and directions for prayer or study of holy scriptures if synagogue members are quarantined – including sharing links for live streaming.

Meanwhile, Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz of the Orthodox Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun in New York City sent an email to worshippers saying that there will be extra hand sanitizer at the synagogue. At its kiddush service – a meal that follows morning Shabbat services – food will only be served by employees wearing gloves.

“We also request that congregants not shake hands or kiss, and refrain from kissing the Torah,” Steinmetz wrote in an email.

Steinmetz also pointed to rabbinic authorities who say it’s forbidden by Jewish law to attend services if a person may spread a disease. The rabbi made sure to add that, most importantly, worshippers should pray for those impacted.

“Above all, we pray for a refuah shelemah [complete healing] of all those who are affected by this disease,” he said. “May God bless all of us with good health.”

Rabbi Epstein of Chabad of Illinois and rabbi of the Orthodox Congregation Bais Menachem in Chicago told Business Insider that it’s important for people not to cast out the sick.

“If someone shows up in the synagogue and they have the sniffles, we don’t have to out them like a leper and send them home,” he said.

As for hygiene, the rabbi reminded his congregation to wash their hands and cover their coughs. “Be sensitive to others on a purely human level,” he added.