15 cool and unique puzzles to pass the time and challenge your brain

source Food52

Jigsaw puzzles are the age-old activity that all members of the family can enjoy.

Here are 15 puzzles that will challenge and entertain you. You’ll have a final product that looks good enough to hang up.

Have a few hours to kill? Of the many activities you can do to fill the time, doing a jigsaw puzzle is one of the more nostalgic and analog pastimes.

Not only are they stimulating, but puzzles, particularly those thousand-piece beasts, can be quite challenging or plain frustrating at times. Bill Gates is known to enjoy quality time with a perplexing puzzle. And many studies point to the benefits of puzzle-solving, including better spatial skills, memory retention, and cooperation with others.

So even if your main line of thought is “I’m bored and want to make something that looks nice,” know that completing a puzzle is also productive for your brain.

Here are 15 cool and interesting puzzles to complete by yourself or with a partner.

A beautiful crystalline puzzle with non-traditional piece shapes

source Uncommon Goods

Number of pieces: 160 to 180 depending on the style

A Disney puzzle with plenty of dalmatians to keep track of

source Barnes & Noble

Number of pieces: 1,000

A 3D puzzle modeled after a famous Hogwarts tower

source Target

Number of pieces: 875

A delicious collection of fancy foods

source Food52

Number of pieces: About 70 per puzzle

A bright and sunny scene at the local farmer’s market

source Walmart

Number of pieces: 750

A puzzle that turns into a search party for ‘Joe Journeyman’ once you complete it

source Target

Number of pieces: 500

A collection of the 12 zodiac signs, as represented by cats

source Barnes & Noble

Number of pieces: 500

The front page of The New York Times — you choose the date and year

source Neiman Marcus

Number of pieces: 50

A colorful puzzle bursting with flora and fauna

source Etsy

Number of pieces: 500

An artsy puzzle filled with references to the Mexican painter’s life and work

source Amazon

Number of pieces: 1,000

A headache-inducing puzzle palette that looks like a sunrise

source Food52

Number of pieces: 1,000

A puzzle you can customize with your own photos

source Shutterfly

Number of pieces: 520

A challenging puzzle for basketball fans

source Amazon

Number of pieces: 188

A puzzle that comes in an attractive box and glue so you can display your final work

source Jiggy Puzzles

Number of pieces: 800

A dreamy look at the California coast and one of its most famous bridges

source Etsy

Number of pieces: 1,000 pieces