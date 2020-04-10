From Baby Yoda to ‘Harry Potter,’ these are the best puzzles to do at home

caption While there are plenty of great TV shows and movies to catch up on, you may want something else to do to occupy the time. That’s where a good puzzle comes in. source Kirsten Acuna/Insider

As people around the globe are practicing social distancing, jigsaw puzzles are becoming increasingly popular.

Not only are they a way to keep you busy at home, but they also have mental health benefits.

Puzzle solving has been reported to help increase productivity and lower stress levels.

Insider rounded up some popular puzzles from Disney, Mondo, Mattel, and more that you can order online.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

With families and individuals staying at home, you may be looking for something to do that doesn’t involve staring at a screen or streaming TV or movies for hours on end.

That’s where a good jigsaw puzzle comes in.

Puzzle-solving helps improve memory, visual-spatial reasoning (which is good for driving and using a map), and increase productivity, according to USA Today. If you’re feeling a bit down or anxious, puzzles have also been found to help alleviate stress.

If you’re searching for a creative outlet, puzzles can also become a good art project. When glued together and framed upon completion, a puzzle is an inexpensive way to find a new piece of art to hang in your home.

Unfortunately, if you’ve visited stores recently, you may have found areas dedicated to puzzles are wiped clean.

caption A puzzle section was depleted inside a California Target store on Tuesday, March 7 that Insider visited source Kirsten Acuna/Insider

The New York Times reported that German puzzle maker Ravensburger has had a tough time keeping up with demand as people seek out puzzles to do at home while practicing social distancing.

If you’re still itching to find the perfect puzzle, you don’t need to leave your home. Insider rounded up affordable entertainment-themed puzzles with the help of Disney, Mattel, Mondo, and more. We’ve also included some of our own personal favorites to keep those of all ages occupied and your brain stimulated.

There’s never been a better excuse to get your hands on a Baby Yoda puzzle.

caption This “Mandalorian” puzzle seems especially popular right now.

Buffalo Games released the first puzzle themed around Baby Yoda from “The Mandalorian.” When the Disney Plus series first debuted last fall on the streaming service, fans were instantly drawn to the cute character.

Insider has seen a few people who have actively been working on their “Mandalorian” puzzles on social media. This one may be a bit tougher to come across right now than others due to its popularity.

Age recommendation: 14+ Price: starting at $38.99 Where to buy: Amazon

If you’re a Disney fan, Ravensburger makes some of the most popular puzzles based on animated films like “Toy Story.”

caption The 100-piece puzzle features the “Toy Story” crew.

Kids at home may be watching a bunch of Disney animated movies right now. Barnes & Noble has a bunch of Disney-themed puzzles from Ravensburger ranging from recent releases like “Toy Story 4” to classics like “Cinderella.” “Moana” is another popular one.

You can find more Ravensburger puzzles here.

Age recommendation: 6+ Price: $15.99 Where to buy: Barnes & Noble

Thomas & Friends puzzles are available for younger kids.

caption The Thomas & Friends puzzle is 24 larger pieces.

If you have a younger child who is searching for an activity, Ravensburger also has smaller-sized puzzles like this Thomas & Friends one that they can do over and over until they master it.

Age recommendation: 3+ Price: $14.39 Where to buy: Amazon, Kohls

“Harry Potter” puzzles are among some of Amazon’s best sellers.

caption The USAopoly jigsaw puzzle is currently the 16th best-selling puzzle on Amazon.

Two of Amazon’s top-selling jigsaw puzzles feature the Wizarding World of “Harry Potter.” The one above features some of the cast. The other, which you can find here, features the Hogwarts castle. You can see more of USAopoly’s puzzles here.

Age recommendation: 12+ Price: starting at $17.99 Where to buy: Amazon

For the ultimate movie fan, Mondo has a series of 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzles based off of some of their popular films and TV posters.

caption Rory Kurtz designed the “Captain America: The First Avenger” poster which inspired the puzzle seen above.

Mondo is usually known for its collectible movie posters. They’ve turned a selection into 1,000-piece puzzles. Eight new ones were announced this week, including the “Captain America: The First Avenger” one seen above.

Other new puzzles include ones inspired by “Jurassic Park,” “The Iron Giant,” “Home Alone,” “Gremlins,” and “Dungeons & Dragons.” They’re part of the “Stay Safe and Save” collection you can view here. The puzzles are expected to ship in June 2020.

Price: $20 Where to buy: You can pre-order the new puzzles and shop the older ones at MondoShop.com here.

USAopoly has a great selection of puzzles. Any “Rick and Morty” fan will get a kick out of this one.

caption The “Rick and Morty” puzzle celebrates one of the show’s best jokes.

Based on one of the show’s best gags, the 550-piece puzzle shows Rick Sanchez in a “Szechaun Hot Tub” surrounded by McDonald’s chicken nuggets.

The show’s main character Rick made a joke about the sauce, which McDonald’s briefly had in its locations for the 1998 release of Disney’s “Mulan.” The bit became so popular that McDonald’s brought back the sauce for one day at limited locations in October 2018. Unfortunately, they didn’t have enough sauce, prompting riots, petitions, and upsetting fans. McDonald’s later brought the sauce to all locations in 2018.

Price: starting at $23.58 Where to buy: Wikibuy, Amazon

Thomas Kinkade paintings can go for thousands of dollars, but you can build your own Kinkade portrait for much less.

caption The above Kinkade puzzle features Cinderella and Prince Charming and is from the Disney Princess Collection.

If you’re looking for something more complex and nostalgic, many of Kinkade’s famous Disney paintings featuring princesses are available for purchase.

This is the exact kind of jigsaw puzzle that’s perfect for hanging up once it’s complete. The light in these puzzles really makes the colors especially pop. The puzzles range from 300 to 2,000 pieces.

Age recommendation: 7+ Price: starting at $38. The Cinderella one above starts at $49.95. Where to buy: Amazon

You can see more of Kinkade’s Disney puzzles here.

Get emotional all over again with an “Avengers: Endgame” puzzle based on one of the movie’s posters.

caption “Avengers: Endgame” became the highest-grossing movie of all time.

About a year ago, fans were gathering in theaters to watch the blockbuster. Now, you can watch it at home while piecing together the Avengers crew.

There’s also a similar puzzle for “Avengers: Infinity War” featuring Thanos if that’s your preference.

Age recommendation: 8+ Price: $20 Where to buy: Amazon

Disney Expressions puzzles are works of art and are fairly simple to put together.

caption Personally, I’ve completed the puzzle seen above. The artwork is done by Tim Rogerson.

Mega Puzzles had a gorgeous line of abstract Disney puzzles featuring contemporary versions of Mickey, Minnie, Donald Duck, and some of their friends.

Insider has personally put together a few of these puzzles over the years to frame. Each puzzle is 300 pieces.

Age recommendation: 6+ Price: starting at $24.95 Where to buy: The collection of Disney Expressions puzzles can be found here.

This Disney villains’ jigsaw puzzle is a work of art.

caption Ceaco sells the Disney Villains jigsaw puzzle

Most Disney puzzles you’ll find on the market are centered around Mickey, the princesses, or hero characters. It’s a delight to not only see the villains highlighted in this 1,500-piece puzzle, but to have the majority of them together in one place. It’s easy to miss a few like Frollo hiding in plain sight in this clever collage.

A second 1,500 villains puzzle, which highlights Scar, Jafar, and Gaston as well, can be found here.

Age recommendation: 5+ Price: starting at $31.99 Where to buy: Amazon

If you’re looking for something different, Disney has 3D wooden puzzles you can also paint.

caption You can build your own Sorcerer Mickey inspired by “Fantasia.”

Bored of a regular puzzle and looking for a challenge? Disney’s Ink & Paint collection features wooden pop-out pieces you can paint and assemble.

Don’t worry, it comes with instructions on how to put Sorcerer Mickey together.

Age recommendation: 8+ Price: $24.99 Where to buy: shopDisney