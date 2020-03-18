Watch Jimmy Fallon’s ‘At Home’ monologue get interrupted by his daughter: ‘Let me just do this and then we’ll play’

By
Claudia Willen
-

Jimmy Fallon's daughter, Franny, ran into the frame during his monologue.

caption
Jimmy Fallon’s daughter, Franny, ran into the frame during his monologue.
source
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
  • Jimmy Fallon delivered his first “At Home” monologue on Wednesday after production for NBC’s “The Tonight Show” was suspended due to the coronavirus.
  • The 45-year-old host introduced his dog Gary and thanked his wife Nancy Juvonen, who served as the cameraperson, before his young daughter Franny ran into the frame (at the 0:45 mark).
  • Franny then addressed her father as “Dada” and asked him to play with her.
  • “Let me just do this and then we’ll play. Thank you,” Fallon told her while Juvonen laughed in the background. He then asked his daughter, “Can you draw me a drawing?”
  • “No!” Franny responded before shouting, “Gary, come on!” and disappearing down a slide in the wall.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.