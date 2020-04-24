Watch Jimmy Kimmel get a makeover from his 5-year-old daughter on his late night show, complete with eyeshadow and lipstick

Jimmy Kimmel's daughter Jane did his makeup on Thursday night's episode of

Jimmy Kimmel’s daughter Jane did his makeup on Thursday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
  • Jimmy Kimmel’s 5-year-old daughter Jane did her dad’s makeup for Thursday night’s at-home version of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” as a way of celebrating Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day amid the coronavirus pandemic.
  • “The reason I look like a My Little Pony bunny or something is that today, in case you weren’t aware, was supposed to be Take Your Kid to Work Day,” Kimmel explained, adding that he let his kid give him a makeover as a way of “bringing” her to work with him.
  • Kimmel then shared a clip of Jane doing his makeup, giggling and wearing a sparkly tiara as she expertly applied eyeshadow, blush, false eyelashes, and eventually, lipstick.
  • “Oh my gosh…. you should look at yourself when you’re done, okay?” Jane said as she touched up her dad’s lipstick. “Mmhmm, I will,” Kimmel replied.
  • Once Jane finished his look with some accessories, Kimmel asked her, “Do I look beautiful?” to which his daughter responded, “You look like a girl.”
