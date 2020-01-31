Watch Tom Brady and more NFL stars read horribly mean tweets about themselves on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes participated in the latest round of the segment.

  • Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Corey Clement, Jay Ajayi, and more NFL stars read brutally mean (and expletive-filled) tweets about them during Thursday evening’s episode of the ABC talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
  • “Hi. I’m Tom Brady and I am a cry baby and I have a butthole in my chin!” a tweet read.
  • One Twitter user insulted Mahomes’ haircut while someone said that Kelce “looks like the Notre Dame leprechaun.”
  • Another person said that Ajayi’s running looks like “Forrest Gump running when he had the braces on his legs.
