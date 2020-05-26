J.K. Rowling is releasing a new children’s book and donating all royalties to COVID-19 relief

caption J.K. Rowling is set to release a new children’s story called “The Ickabog.” source John Phillips/Getty Images

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling announced on Monday that she is publishing “The Ickabog,” a standalone children’s fairytale.

Rowling says she wrote the story while still working on the “Harry Potter” series.

She plans to initially post it online for free this summer to help entertain children during lockdown.

There will also be an illustration competition for “The Ickabog.” Children’s drawings will be chosen for the final book, which will be officially released in November 2020.

The author has pledged to donate all of her author royalties from “The Ickabog” to COVID-19 relief efforts.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

J.K. Rowling announced on Monday that she’s publishing her first children’s book since the “Harry Potter” series – and the royalties will go to COVID-19 relief efforts.

Her new story, “The Ickabog,” is a standalone fairytale that she says she originally wrote while still working on the “Potter” books, and read to her two younger children.

Although Rowling originally decided not to publish it (since she wanted to focus on writing adult books like “The Casual Vacancy” and “The Cuckoo’s Calling”), the author wrote on her official website that she will post “The Ickabog” online for free in hopes of entertaining children during lockdown. She intends to post a chapter (“or two, or three”) of the story on its forthcoming official website each weekday from May 26 to July 10.

“The Ickabog is a story about truth and the abuse of power,” Rowling said. “To forestall one obvious question: the idea came to me well over a decade ago, so it isn’t intended to be read as a response to anything that’s happening in the world right now. The themes are timeless and could apply to any era or any country.”

caption J.K. Rowling originally wrote “The Ickabog” while still working on the “Harry Potter” series. source J.K. Rowling

To help engage children in her new story, the author is also hosting an illustration competition. When “The Ickabog” is published in November 2020, the best drawings from each territory will be included in the finished books. Publishers will ultimately decide on which illustrations to use, but Rowling emphasized that “creativity, inventiveness, and effort are the most important things.”

When “The Ickabog” is published, she also intends to use it to help groups impacted by the current pandemic – all of Rowling’s author royalties will go towards funding COVID-19 relief efforts.