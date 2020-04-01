J.K. Rowling launched ‘Harry Potter at Home’ with games and stories so parents with housebound kids have something to do

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling has launched “Harry Potter at Home,” an online hub full of activities to keep both children and longtime fans entertained.

The hub includes magical craft videos, puzzles and quizzes, a free audiobook of the first installment in the series, and more.

Rowling previously announced that she was relaxing usual licensing fees for the books, letting teachers post videos of themselves reading “Harry Potter” aloud.

Rowling announced the launch of “Harry Potter at Home” in a tweet on Wednesday, writing, “Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch harrypotterathome.com.”

Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch https://t.co/cPg0dZpexB pic.twitter.com/i0ZjTplVoU — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2020

The website includes contributions from “Harry Potter” publishers Bloomsbury and Scholastic, magical craft videos, articles, quizzes, puzzles, and more.

“The ‘Harry Potter at Home’ hub aims to help inspire you, your family, your friends, and especially children all around the world to read for pleasure and enjoy the stories, as well as bring some magic-infused joy and entertainment to all the family,” a statement released after the author’s Twitter announcement said.

caption “Harry Potter at Home” will include magical craft videos, “Harry Potter” quizzes, and more. source Jonny Duddle/Bloomsbury Publishing Plc

Additionally, “Harry Potter at Home” provides free access to the audiobook version of the first installment in the series (“Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,” or as it’s known in the United States, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”).

During April, it can be also be streamed for free via the online Audible Stories platform. The “Sorcerer’s Stone” ebook and audiobook can also be borrowed in more than 20 different languages worldwide on the OverDrive library app.

Rowling and her team previously announced that they were relaxing licensing fees for the series through July, allowing teachers to post videos of themselves reading aloud from the “Harry Potter” books to their housebound students for free.