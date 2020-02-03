Latinx and Spanish-speaking fans are celebrating Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl halftime show as a triumph of representation

caption Shakira and Jennifer Lopez shared the stage on Sunday at Super Bowl LIV. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez nailed their joint halftime performance at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

The two superstars also shared the stage with Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny and Colombian singer J Balvin.

Latinx and Spanish-speaking fans were thrilled with the representation on display for such a massive audience.

The two women lit up the stage in Miami with a medley of their bilingual hits, from “She Wolf” and “Chantaje” to “Jenny from the Block” and “Let’s Get Loud.”

The Colombian superstar and the Bronx-born, Puerto Rican multi-hyphenate also shared the stage with two more Latinx artists: Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, who performed Cardi B’s “I Like It” with Shakira, and Colombian singer J Balvin, who performed his hit “Mi Gente” with JLo.

shakira and bad bunny were something else tonightpic.twitter.com/oXTWkJ6TOm — lizzie (@bIinkaholic) February 3, 2020

Fans were thrilled with the triumphant Latinx representation on display for such a massive audience.

latinos literally just won. JLO AND SHAKIRA POPPED OFF!!! AND THAT’S ON WHAT? THAT’S ON LATINX REPRESENTATION ???????????? #LatinoGang pic.twitter.com/9EYPbpzfzC — Jackie ???? (@_flapjackss) February 3, 2020

Jennifer Lopez x Shakira killed the #PepsiHalftime Show and showed America what Latinx Representation looks like #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/CaErPJ8Tal — Jared Sawyer Jr. (@JaredSawyerJr) February 3, 2020

it’s a good day to be latinx pic.twitter.com/bEjJOKhWYj — a l e x x (@alexxmoraan) February 3, 2020

The LatinX halftime show was everything. ❤️ #SuperBowlLIV — KelleyLCarter (@KelleyLCarter) February 3, 2020

ME BOPPING TO THIS HALFTIME BC LATINX RIGHTS pic.twitter.com/87wyNuaaPT — dafni (@timmysstats) February 3, 2020

My Latinx heart is so full yall …such an honor to see mi gente take over the #HalftimeShow stage pic.twitter.com/rQYdd9FK1c — Diego ???? (@itbelikeethat) February 3, 2020

Basketball analyst Rosalyn Gold-Onwude celebrated Shakira and Lopez on Twitter, writing, “they put ON, hella represented!”

???? NAHHHHHH JLO AND SHAKIRA DID THAT!!!! ???????????????????????????? they put ON, hella represented! — Rosalyn Gold-Onwude (@ROSGO21) February 3, 2020

Activist and writer Brittany Packnett expressed a similar sentiment: “I am absolutely here for folks seeing this just part of LatinX broad and beautiful culture on display.”

I came back down for the halftime show and I will say I am absolutely here for folks seeing this just part of LatinX broad and beautiful culture on display???????????????? Also…has…anybody published J. Lo.’s workout plan?!? — brittany packnett cunningham (@MsPackyetti) February 3, 2020

“Really happy for my latinx fam who feel seen/affirmed/energized by the half-time show,” Huff Post’s Zeba Blay wrote.

really happy for my latinx fam who feel seen/affirmed/energized by the half-time show — Zeba Blay (@zblay) February 3, 2020

Many used a popular “cries in Spanish” meme to express their feelings about the performance.

Shakira and J-Lo rocking it on stage, supporting women and representing latinx community #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/EamiKWWTcl — PME (@eldagarciaaa) February 3, 2020

jennifer lopez and shakira absolutely did THAT!!!!

WOOOOOOOOOW!

????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

my latinx ass is so happy and proud!! #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/rp3kUwjl1j — G A B E (@gabeawaycar) February 3, 2020

However, some were less enthused and less convinced that it was a true triumph for representation.

Writer and music critic Gary Suarez criticized the performance’s lack of Afro-Latinx artists, while other skeptics used his words to criticize Shakira and JLo for taking the opportunity in the first place.

“A halftime show with a bunch of Latinx artists is not Latinx excellence,” he tweeted earlier on Sunday. “True Latinx excellence at the Super Bowl would have been showing solidarity with the POCs protesting the NFL and declining the offer to perform.”

Couldn’t find any Afro-Latinx artists, huh? — I’m Gary #CABBAGES (@noyokono) February 3, 2020

“A halftime show with a bunch of Latinx artists is not Latinx excellence. True Latinx excellence at the Super Bowl would have been showing solidarity with the POCs protesting the NFL and declining the offer to perform”. @noyokono https://t.co/qS5iM7B8lk — “hot girl guest editor” taylor crumpton (@taylorcrumpton) February 3, 2020

Many prominent artists, like Rihanna and Cardi B, have declined to perform at the Super Bowl in recent years in order to stand in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. The former NFL quarterback famously knelt during the national anthem before games to protest racism and police brutality and later accused the NFL of blacklisting him over it.

Watch Shakira and Lopez’s halftime show below.