The best Joaquin Phoenix movies to watch, according to fans

caption Joaquin Phoenix is nominated for an Oscar for his role in “Joker.” source Annapurna Pictures/Warner Bros/Alison Cohen Rosa and Amazon Studios

Joaquin Phoenix is currently nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role for playing Arthur Fleck in “Joker.”

The actor is also known for movies like “Her” and “Inherent Vice.”

Below are the movies that Phoenix has appeared in throughout his career, ranked by audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Joaquin Phoenix, who is currently an Oscar nominee for his lead performance in “Joker,” went from being a child actor in movies like “Parenthood” to starring in well-received arthouse films such as “The Master” and “Her.”

However, some of his roles have better received by viewers (and critics) than others.

Here are all of the movies that Phoenix has appeared in, ranked according to audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change.

33. Joaquin Phoenix starred in the 2004 romance film “It’s All About Love.”

caption Joaquin Phoenix in “It’s All About Love.” source CoBo Fonds

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 27%

Synopsis: Phoenix played a man who is getting divorced from his wife (played by Claire Danes) as the planet’s temperature drops to dangerous lows and threatens their survival. With society on the brink of collapse, the pair decide to re-evaluate their relationship.

23. He appeared as an aspiring rapper in the 2010 comedy “I’m Still Here.”

caption Joaquin Phoenix starred in “I’m Still Here.” source They Are Going To Kill Us Productions

Rotten Tomatoes score: 38%

Synopsis: Phoenix teamed up with his friend, Casey Affleck, for his mockumentary “I’m Still Here.” In the film, he played himself, as he fictionally transitioned from a career in acting to a fledgling rapping career.

34. The actor had a role in the 1987 family drama “Russkies.”

caption Joaquin Phoenix appeared in “Russkies.” source New Century Entertainment Corporation

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 43%

Synopsis: Phoenix plays one of three American boys who befriend a shipwrecked Russian sailor at the height of the Cold War and take him for a tour around Key West, Florida, during the Fourth of July. Seriously.

24. The actor starred alongside Emma Stone in the 2015 film “Irrational Man.”

caption Emma Stone and Joaquin Phoenix in “Irrational Man.” source Sabrina Lantos/W.A.S.P.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 46%

Synopsis: In “Irrational Man,” the actor played a tormented philosophy professor who becomes involved with a student (Emma Stone) and finds a will to live through an existential act.

25. Phoenix played Jesus in the 2019 biblical drama “Mary Magdalene.”

caption Joaquin Phoenix in “Mary Magdalene.” source Universal Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 49%

Synopsis: In “Mary Magdalene,” the actor starred as Jesus Christ alongside his real-life partner, Rooney Mara, as Mary Magdalene.

29. He was part of an amateur space crew in the 1986 adventure film “SpaceCamp.”

caption A young Joaquin Phoenix had a role in “SpaceCamp.” source ABC Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 50%

Synopsis: Phoenix plays one of the child attendees of a space camp, who are accidentally launched into orbit for real in “SpaceCamp.”

28. Phoenix appeared alongside Mark Wahlberg in the 2000 crime movie “The Yards.”

caption Joaquin Phoenix and Mark Wahlberg in “The Yards.” source Miramax

Rotten Tomatoes score: 51%

Synopsis: The actor played the friend of Mark Wahlberg’s Leo in “The Yards,” who is released from prison and begins working for his corrupt gangster uncle.

27. The actor starred in the 2007 drama “Reservation Road.”

caption Joaquin Phoenix in “Reservation Road.” source Focus Features

Rotten Tomatoes score: 52%

Synopsis: In “Reservation Road,” he played a college professor who becomes entangled with the family who ran into his car, killing the professor’s young son in the accident.

26. He appeared with Nicolas Cage in the 1999 crime mystery “8MM.”

caption Joaquin Phoenix and Nicolas Cage in “8MM.” source Columbia Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 52%

Synopsis: In this Nicolas Cage vehicle, Phoenix was a young video store employee who helps Cage’s detective character investigate the world of illegal porn after a case involving a late man’s “snuff film.”

25. In the 1997 coming-of-age film “Inventing the Abbotts,” the actor was one of two brothers courting the wealthy Abbott sisters.

caption Joaquin Phoenix and Billy Crudup in “Inventing the Abbotts.” source Twentieth Century Fox

Rotten Tomatoes score: 52%

Synopsis: The actor played one of two working-class brothers, who court the wealthy Abbott sisters living in their small town in “Inventing the Abbotts.”

24. In the 2015 film “Inherent Vice,” Phoenix played a private detective in 1970s Los Angeles.

caption Joaquin Phoenix in “Inherent Vice.” source Wilson Webb/Warner Bros

Rotten Tomatoes score: 52%

Synopsis: In Phoenix’s second collaboration with auteur Paul Thomas Anderson, the neo-noir comedy “Inherent Vice,” he played a 1970s Los Angeles private investigator who looks into his former girlfriend’s disappearance.

23. He and Gwyneth Paltrow costarred in the 2008 romantic drama “Two Lovers.”

caption Joaquin Phoenix, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Elias Koteas in “Two Lovers.” source 2929 Productions

Rotten Tomatoes score: 59%

Synopsis: The Brooklyn-set romantic drama “Two Lovers” is about a bachelor (Joaquin Phoenix) torn between the family friend his parents attempt to set him up with, and his volatile new neighbor (Gwyneth Paltrow).

22. In the 2004 horror movie “The Village,” the actor played a villager in a 19th-century Amish community attacked by humanoid creatures.

caption Joaquin Phoenix starred in “The Village.” source Touchstone Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 57%

Synopsis: In director M. Night Shyamalan’s “The Village,” the actor was a villager in a small, isolated town attacked by humanoid creatures.

21. Phoenix and Marion Cotillard costarred in the 2014 historical drama “The Immigrant.”

caption Joaquin Phoenix and Marion Cotillard in “The Immigrant.” source Anne Joyce/Wild Bunch

Rotten Tomatoes score: 60%

Synopsis: In “The Immigrant,” Marion Cotillard stars as an immigrant woman trying to free her sister, who is being confined in Ellis Island.

Luckily for her, a magician played by Phoenix offers to help her.

20. In the 2012 psychological drama “The Master,” the actor played a veteran who is seduced by a cult leader.

caption Joaquin Phoenix starred in “The Master.” source Annapurna Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 61%

Synopsis: In “The Master,” the actor was a volatile Navy veteran who is seduced by a charismatic cult leader (Philip Seymour Hoffman) in the aftermath of World War II.

19. He starred in the 2007 crime drama “We Own the Night.”

caption Joaquin Phoenix in “We Own the Night.” source Columbia Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 61%

Synopsis: “We Own the Night” follows a New York City nightclub manager (played by Phoenix) who attempts to save his brother and father from Russian Mafia hitmen.

18. The actor appeared with Jennifer Lopez in the 1997 drama “U Turn.”

caption Joaquin Phoenix starred in “U Turn.” source Phoenix Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 62%

Synopsis: A man heading to Vegas to pay off his gambling debt before the Russian mafia kills him is forced to stop in an Arizona town where everything that can go wrong does go wrong.

17. The actor voiced an Inuit man who is transformed into a bear in the 2003 family film “Brother Bear.”

caption Joaquin Phoenix starred in “Brother Bear.” source Walt Disney Productions

Rotten Tomatoes score: 64%

Synopsis: “Brother Bear” followed an Inuit hunter (voiced by Joaquin Phoenix), who is magically changed into a bear after needlessly killing a bear, with only a young cub to help him change back into a human.

16. He played a troubled high schooler in the 1995 dramedy “To Die For.”

caption Joaquin Phoenix in “To Die For.” source Columbia Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 65%

Synopsis: The actor costarred along Nicole Kidman in a dark comedy where a TV personality (Kidman) interviews troubled high schoolers for her new documentary.

15. Phoenix was a veteran who tracks down missing girls in the 2018 movie “You Were Never Really Here.”

caption Joaquin Phoenix starred in “You Were Never Really Here.” source Amazon Studios

Rotten Tomatoes score: 65%

Synopsis: In “You Were Never Really Here,” Phoenix stars as Joe, a traumatized, reckless veteran who tracks down missing girls and violently apprehends their captors.

14. In the 1998 crime comedy “Clay Pigeons,” Joaquin Phoenix played a young man who accidentally befriends a serial killer.

caption Joaquin Phoenix and Scott Wilson in “Clay Pigeons.” source Fade in Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 67%

Synopsis: In the black comedy “Clay Pigeons,” a man named Earl kills himself after discovering that his wife has slept with a man named Clay (Phoenix), framing Clay for his “murder.”

13. The actor had a role in the 2002 science fiction horror film “Signs.”

caption Joaquin Phoenix starred in “Signs.” source Touchstone Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 67%

Synopsis: The actor played one member of a farming family who discovers a large, paranormal crop circle outside their home.

12. He appeared alongside John C. Reilly in the 2018 western comedy “The Sisters Brothers.”

caption Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly in “The Sisters Brothers.” source Annapurna Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 68%

Synopsis: Phoenix and John C. Reilly were the titular “The Sisters Brothers”: assassin duo Eli and Charles Sisters. In the movie, they pursue a gold prospector across 1850s Oregon.

11. In the 2001 historical comedy “Buffalo Soldiers,” the actor played an American Soldier in World War II.

caption Joaquin Phoenix in “Buffalo Soldiers.” source Gorilla Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72%

Synopsis: The actor was one of several US soldiers stationed in West Germany just before the fall of the Berlin wall in “Buffalo Soldiers.”

10. He had a role in the 1998 thriller “Return to Paradise.”

caption Joaquin Phoenix in “Return to Paradise.” source Polygram Filmed Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes score: 74%

Synopsis: In “Return to Paradise,” the actor plays one of two friends trying to free their third friend, who was arrested in Malaysia for drug possession.

9. Joaquin Phoenix starred in the 2018 comedy “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot.”

caption Joaquin Phoenix in “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot.” source Amazon Studios

Rotten Tomatoes score: 75%

Synopsis: In “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot,” the actor portrayed a recovering alcoholic who finds solace through drawing controversial cartoons.

8. The actor had a small role in the 1989 family comedy “Parenthood.”

caption Joaquin Phoenix appeared in “Parenthood.” source Universal Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 76%

Synopsis: One of the actor’s first film appearances was a brief role in “Parenthood,” a comedy about a midwestern family dealing with the stress of being a good parent amidst everyday chaos.

7. Phoenix appeared in the 2004 disaster movie “Ladder 49.”

caption Joaquin Phoenix in “Ladder 49.” source Touchstone Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81%

Synopsis: A firefighter played by Phoenix is injured and trapped in a burning building in “Ladder 49,” and has flashbacks of his life as his fellow firefighters attempt to rescue him.

6. Phoenix starred alongside Scarlett Johansson in the 2013 sci-fi romance “Her.”

caption Joaquin Phoenix starred in “Her.” source Warner Bros.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82%

Synopsis: In his highest-rated movie, the actor played a lonely writer who enters a romantic relationship with a Siri-like operating system named Samantha.

“Her” was widely hailed as an empathetic exploration of love and connection in the era of the internet.

5. Phoenix starred in the 2000 period film “Quills.”

caption Joaquin Phoenix in “Quills.” source Fox Searchlight Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

Synopsis: “Quills” is the only period drama that the actor has ever starred in, and follows the historical figure Marquis de Sade, who is imprisoned in an asylum for his progressive philosophies in the aftermath of France’s Reign of Terror.

4. In the 2000 historical drama “Gladiator,” the actor was a power-hungry emperor’s son.

caption Joaquin Phoenix in “Gladiator.” source Universal Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87%

Synopsis: In “Gladiator,” Phoenix played the conniving son of the well-known emperor Marcus Aurelius.

3. The actor received an Oscar nomination for his performance in the 2019 comic book drama film “Joker.”

caption Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck in “Joker.” source Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Synopsis: Phoenix nabbed an Oscar nomination for his leading role in “Joker.” A grittier take on the iconic DC villain’s origin story, the movie follows a troubled aspiring comedian who spirals into a life of crime and violence.

2. He was Johnny Cash in the 2005 film “Walk the Line.”

caption Reese Witherspoon and Joaquin Phoenix costarred in “Walk the Line.” source 20th Century Fox

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Synopsis: Phoenix played country music icon Johnny Cash in “Walk the Line,” which chronicles the singer’s storied career.

1. Joaquin Phoenix’s highest-rated film is the 2004 drama “Hotel Rwanda.”

caption Joaquin Phoenix had a role in in “Hotel Rwanda.” source Lions Gate Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Synopsis: “Hotel Rwanda” mainly focuses on Paul Rusesabagina (Don Cheadle), a real-life hotel manager who hid over a thousand Tutsi refugees from the Hutu militia in Rwanda. The actor had a supporting role as a documentarian covering the event.