Joaquin Phoenix recalled ‘always losing’ to Leonardo DiCaprio in the final callbacks for auditions in his SAG Awards acceptance speech

caption Joaquin Phoenix said he “always lost” to Leonardo DiCaprio as a young actor. source Frazer Harrison/Getty/Rich Fury/Getty Images

Joaquin Phoenix won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role at the 2020 SAG Awards.

The “Joker” star thanked each of his fellow nominees, including Leonardo DiCaprio who was nominated for his role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

He recalled losing out to DiCaprio as a young actor – “no actor would ever say his name.”

Joaquin Phoenix was awarded the 2020 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for “Joker” – his first win after four previous SAG nominations.

In his acceptance speech, Phoenix took the time to individually praise each of his fellow nominees and their respective performances – Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale, Adam Driver and Taron Egerton.

Phoenix recalled that as a young actor, he and fellow peers would always lose out on roles to the same person.

caption DiCaprio earned his seventh Oscar nomination for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” source Sony Pictures

“There would always be like two other guys that I was up against and we’d always lose to this one kid,” said Phoenix of DiCaprio, who was nominated for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

“No actor would ever say his name. Like every casting director would say: [whispering] ‘It’s Leonardo, it’s Leonardo!’ You’ve been an inspiration for over 25 years to me and so many people, I thank you very, very, very much.”

Of Bale, who starred in”Ford vs Ferrari,” Phoenix said “you commit to roles in a way that I can only dream of.

“You never turn in a bad performance. It’s infuriating. I wish you would, just one time, just suck once, ok?”

caption This is Phoenix’s first SAG Award following four previous nominations. source Photo/Chris Pizzello

Phoenix, who is now a four-time Oscar-nominee, told Driver he’d been watching him for the last few years and is a huge fan of his work, calling his “Marriage Story” performance “beautiful, nuanced, incredible [and] profound.”

Finally, Phoenix said he can’t to see what else Egerton does, saying his performance as Elton John in “Rocketman” was “beautiful.”

Watch the full video below:

