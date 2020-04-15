Job postings on Indeed are down 31% from last year — and new postings are down by almost half

caption US job postings on Indeed from February 11 to April 10 for 2018, 2019, and 2020. source Courtesy of Indeed

Compared to April of last year, job postings in the US have dropped by almost 31%, according to Indeed data.

For industries like hospitality and tourism, the drop is even starker.

Even postings for positions in nursing and pharmacies have dropped.

America isn’t the only country seeing a decrease: New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom also saw significant drops.

And the trend is even starker for new job postings – ones that have been up for a week or less. They’re down 49.1% from last year.

caption New US job postings on Indeed from February 11 to April 10 for 2018, 2019, and 2020. source Courtesy of Indeed

Indeed data shows that industries disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus have had the largest drops. Hospitality and tourism postings were down almost 63%, followed by childcare and arts and entertainment.

Surprisingly, Indeed reports that postings for some medical roles also dropped. Nursing position trends were down 23.7% from last year, and growth in pharmacy postings slowed by 15.3%.

caption Industry-specific trends. source Courtesy of Indeed

Indeed reports that job postings were in line with 2019’s trend until the second week of March. From there, the trend began to quicken.

On March 16, the White House issued coronavirus guidelines urging people to stay at home. San Francisco went into shelter-in-place on March 17. On March 22, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered nonessential workers to stay home.

As businesses around the country shuttered, the reverberations struck the job market: Business Insider’s Andy Kiersz reported that over 16 million Americans filed for unemployment claims between March 15 and April 4.

The total number of job losses could be higher than 20 million, Business Insider’s Carmen Reinicke reports – and unemployment could climb above 20%.

Postings haven’t just dropped in the United States – New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom saw the largest overall trend drops, at 58.2%, 49.6%, and 43.8%, respectively.

Singapore, which until recently had avoided aggressive lockdowns and focused instead on efforts like quarantine and social distancing, saw a drop of 14.9%.

caption Country posting trends. source Courtesy of Indeed

However, some industries are growing their workforces amidst the pandemic. Business Insider’s Aaron Holmes reported that big tech companies like Facebook, Amazon, Google, and Apple are all still hiring, with some posting thousands of new roles.