How an error in US jobless claims inflated one state’s numbers by nearly 270,000 — an accidental tenfold increase

source Brian Snyder/Reuters

Thursday’s weekly US jobless claims report stated that Connecticut had 298,680 claims for the week ending May 9, a whopping 726% increase in just seven days.

A few hours later, the Connecticut Department of Labor tweeted that the number was an error and the state really had 29,846 intial jobless claims that week.

The mistake was the result of a “data entry reporting error,” a spokesperson told Bloomberg.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

An error in this week’s US weekly jobless claims report shows the importance of revisions.

Eagle-eyed economists noticed it almost right away – Thursday’s weekly US jobless claims report stated that Connecticut had 298,680 claims for the week ending May 9.

It stood out for a few reasons. The first is that Connecticut had 36,138 claims in the prior week, meaning that Thursday’s number was a whopping 726% increase in just seven days.

The second is that it put Connecticut at the top of the chart – the Thursday number was the highest in the nation, beating out other larger states such as New York, California, and Pennsylvania.

Read more: A 20-year hedge fund vet shares the 3-part checklist that guides every investment decision he makes – and breaks down a stock pick he thinks could increase 50 to 100 times in his lifetime

A few hours later, the Connecticut Department of Labor set the record straight – the lofty jobless claims number was an error, it said.

“#USDOL May 14 report shows CT with 298,680 initial UI claims filed. Correct number is 29,846,” the state department of labor said in a tweet.

A spokesperson for the department told Bloomberg that a “data entry reporting error” led to the discrepancy.

That means that the total initial jobless claims in the week ending May 9 may be revised from the nearly 3 million reported Thursday in the next report.