Joe Biden joked that he’d love to have USWNT star Megan Rapinoe as his VP, but that she’d ‘have to take a pay cut’ to take the job

In an Instagram Live interview with former Vice President Joe Biden, USWNT star Megan Rapinoe joked that she’d like to be considered as his running mate.

The presumptive Democratic nominee said he’d love to have the pink-haired striker on the ballot but warned that “you would have to take a pay cut to become Vice President.”

“You know I’m not into that,” Rapinoe quipped, referencing the USWNT’s equal pay lawsuit against the US Soccer Federation.

Dr. Jill Biden, who was also on the call, noted that “every young girl in this country is saying ‘Yes, choose her. Choose Megan!'”

Many prominent American women have quietly been in contention for Joe Biden’s coveted vice-presidential position.

But only one of the names thrown into the mix belongs to an international soccer star famous for her pink hair and prowess on the pitch.

Megan Rapinoe – the USWNT star who rose to superstardom after feuding with President Donald Trump on Twitter and subsequently winning a World Cup last summer – interviewed the presumptive democratic nominee and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, in a 44-minute Instagram Live Thursday afternoon.

After endorsing the former vice president in the 2020 presidential election, Rapinoe joked that she wanted Biden to consider picking her as his running mate.

“I don’t want to put you on the spot – I think I could still play soccer and do this – but if you need a vice president, I’m just saying I’m available for an interview,” Rapinoe said. “We can talk logistics and the details. Put it on your list. No pressure.”

The Bidens laughed and said they would “love” to see the reigning FIFA Player of the Year on the ballot, with the former second lady going so far as to say “every young girl in this country is saying ‘Yes, choose her. Choose Megan!'”

While Joe also seemed on board with the plan, he warned Rapinoe that she “would have to take a pay cut to become Vice President.”

“You know I’m not into that,” Rapinoe quipped back, referencing the USWNT’s equal pay lawsuit against the US Soccer Federation.

The OL Reign striker is familiar with the harsh glow of the political spotlight. She had previously endorsed Senator Elizabeth Warren for the presidency and has long been a vocal advocate for the LGBTQ community.

Throughout quarantine, Rapinoe has used her platform on Instagram to inform and inspire, speaking with everyone from the Bidens, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to standup comedian W. Kamau Bell, ESPN’s Katie Nolan, and WNBA legends Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylor.

