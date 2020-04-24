Biden said he thinks Trump will try to postpone the 2020 election

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, said he thinks President Donald Trump will try to push back the November 2020 election.

Former Vice President Joe Biden said at a virtual fundraiser on Thursday that he thinks US President Donald Trump will try to postpone the November 2020 presidential election.

“Mark my words, I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow – come up with some rationale why it can’t be held,” the presumptive Democratic nominee said, according to a pool report.

Biden cited Trump’s refusal to provide emergency aid to the US Postal Service, suggesting it was part of an effort to make voting by mail more difficult. The president, without providing any evidence, has argued that voting by mail enables voter fraud, although he himself has cast ballots that way.

“Imagine threatening not to fund the post office,” Biden said. “Now what in God’s name is that about? Other than trying to let the word out that he’s going to do all he can to make it very hard for people to vote. That’s the only way he thinks he can possibly win.”

