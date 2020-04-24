Number 1 pick Joe Burrow’s draft tee was custom made by Nike to honor his return to his home state of Ohio

caption Joe Burrow. source YouTube/ESPN

Joe Burrow’s NFL draft tee was custom made by Nike to honor his home state of Ohio.

Burrow was selected as number one pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in Thursday’s NFL Draft.

While receiving the call, the 23-year-old wore a long sleeved white t-shirt decorated with the number 740, the area code for his home town of Athens, inside an outline of the state of Ohio.

TMZ reports that the Nike shirt was custom made and is “not going to retail.”

Burrow grew up in Athens and attended Athens High School between 2011 and 2014, during which time he guided the school to three straight playoff appearances and was awarded the state’s Mr. Football Award and Gatorade Player of the Year.

In 2019, the school opted to rename its football stadium “The Joe Burrow Stadium” according to The Advocate.

