Joe Jonas says a song he wrote for Sophie Turner makes him think about their wedding every time he performs it: ‘It’s like my vows before I wrote my vows’

Joe Jonas opened up about his relationship with wife Sophie Turner in the Jonas Brothers’ new Amazon Prime Video documentary titled “Happiness Continues.”

Jonas said that he wrote the band’s song “Hesitate” for Turner and described it as “my vows before I wrote my vows.”

The singer also said that performing the song reminds him of their wedding.

“I’m seeing her walk down the aisle again every time I close my eyes,” he said.

Joe Jonas says that performing one specific Jonas Brothers song that he wrote for wife Sophie Turner reminds him of their wedding day every time he sings it.

“‘Hesitate’ is a song I wrote,” Jonas said in the Jonas Brothers’ new Amazon Prime Documentary called “Happiness Continues,” which was released on Friday.

“It’s like my vows before I wrote my vows,” he said, adding, “It’s my promise to Sophie. I can see in the audience when it’s definitely those other people’s songs. I see couples holding each other. I see somebody that song got them through something.”

“Hesitate” is filled with heartfelt lyrics like: “I will take your pain / And put it on my heart” and “I thank the oceans for giving me you / You saved me once and now I’ll save you too / I won’t hesitate for you.”

caption Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in the Jonas Brothers’ new tour documentary. source Amazon Prime Video

The 30-year-old singer said that performing the song, which appears on the Jonas Brothers’ 2019 album “Happiness Begins,” takes him back to the couple’s milestone event.

“For me, it takes me to a whole different universe,” Jonas said. “I’m seeing her walk down the aisle again every time I close my eyes.”

He added: “When I sing Hesitate, I close my eyes for half the song because I’m singing it to her. I have to find my sense of home.”

caption Joe Jonas performing “Hesitate.” source Amazon Prime Video

Jonas and Turner first met in 2016 after he direct messaged her and asked if she wanted to hang out in the UK. Turner previously told Elle magazine that they immediately clicked and “talked for hours,” eventually becoming “inseparable.”

Turner and Jonas’ engagement was revealed in October 2017 and they had two wedding ceremonies in 2019: one in Las Vegas and the other in France.

The first ceremony was on May 1 at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards, where the Jonas Brothers performed. That wedding was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator and DJ Diplo livestreamed the event on Instagram.

The following month, they tied the knot during a more formal wedding ceremony in France, a country that Jonas explained was “mutual ground” for them.

Turner has also starred alongside her husband in the Jonas Brothers’ music videos for “Sucker” and “What a Man Gotta Do.” The pair is also reportedly expecting their first child together.

Throughout their relationship, Turner and Jonas have spoken about how being together has helped them in different ways.

The “X-Men” star said that Jonas helped her sort through an “identity crisis” and helped her overcome years of depression. Meanwhile, Jonas said that falling in love with Sophie Turner made him want to be a “better man” and “better brother.”