Just Jared was the first to report on Wednesday that Turner was pregnant. Us Weekly and E! News also said they confirmed the news.

The couple met in 2016, got engaged in 2017, and exchanged vows during two wedding ceremonies in 2019.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly expecting their first child together.

Just Jared was the first to report on Wednesday that Turner, 23, is pregnant. Us Weekly said it confirmed the news with its sources, as did E! News.

Turner and Jonas, 30, started messaging on Instagram in 2016 after the singer slid into Turner’s DMs. They revealed their engagement in October 2017.

The Jonas Brothers member and the “Game of Thrones” star went on to have two wedding ceremonies in 2019: one in Las Vegas and the other in France.

The first ceremony was on May 1 at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards, where the Jonas Brothers performed.

That wedding was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator, and the guests included celebrities who were also at the awards show, like Khalid, the country duo Dan + Shay, and the other members of the Jonas family. The DJ Diplo live-streamed the event on Instagram.

The following month, the pair tied the knot during a more formal wedding ceremony in France.

Jonas explained that they chose that destination because it’s “mutual ground” for the pair that “happens to be one of the most romantic places in the world.” They were joined by family members and friends, including Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the model Ashley Graham, and Turner’s “Thrones” costar Maisie Williams.

Turner and Jonas have gotten matching tattoos and gushed about each other on social media. Turner appeared in two of the Jonas Brothers’ music videos too.

The “X-Men” star also said that being with Jonas had helped her overcome years of depression, while Jonas said that falling in love with Turner made him want to be a “better man” and “better brother.”

A representative for Turner declined Insider’s request for comment. A representative for Jonas did not immediately respond.