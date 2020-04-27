Joe Manganiello looks like a completely different person without his beard — no, seriously

caption Joe Manganiello in February 2020. source Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Joe Manganiello posted a photo on Instagram on Sunday, which revealed that he shaved off his usual facial hair.

The “True Blood” alum looked unrecognizable.

For years, the actor has worn a mustache and beard in films and at public appearances.

On Sunday, the 43-year-old actor posted a photo of himself lounging poolside and accompanied by his dog named Bubbles with the caption “#creepin.”

Manganiello’s new look was also seen in a series of photos posted by “Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara (his wife since 2015), which documented their weekend barbeque.

Vergara shared an additional photo of the couple and their dog on her Instagram story.

caption Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello spent their weekend having a barbecue. source Sofia Vergara/Instagram

The two actors appear to be social distancing together with Vergara’s son from her previous marriage to Joe Gonzalez, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, and her niece, Claudia Vergara.

Many fans noted that Manganiello looked completely different without his usual beard and mustache, which he often sports on red carpets.

Manganiello has also rocked facial in some of his most-recognized roles in films like “Magic Mike” and shows like HBO’s “True Blood.”

caption Joe Manganiello on “True Blood.” source HBO GO

He has previously been seen with little or no facial hair during appearances on “How I Met Your Mother,” “One Tree Hill,” and the “Spider-Man” movies with Tobey Maguire.