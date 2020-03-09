An England rugby player who squeezed an opposition player’s genitals could be banned for up to 4 years, and he called it ‘utter b——-‘

caption Joe Marler has faced heavy backlash for his actions on Saturday. source Wales Online

An England rugby player who squeezed an opposition player’s genitals during a match now faces a maximum ban of up to four years, and he calls it “utter bollocks” which is British slang for testicles.

Joe Marler was pictured fondling the penis of Wales’ Alun Wyn Jones in the early minutes of Saturday’s Six Nations clash between the two countries at Twickenham.

The 29-year-old was not punished on the day, but has faced intense backlash for his actions which could result in his career being brought to an abrupt end.

According to World Rugby laws, “grabbing, twisting or squeezing the genitals” classifies as unsportsmanlike conduct, and carries a maximum ban of 208 weeks.

Marler tweeted late on Sunday evening: “Bollocks. Complete bollocks.”

No charge has yet been brought against Marler, however a number of former pros have called for the book to be thrown at him.

Gwyn Jones, a former teammate of the Englishman, told the BBC that Marler’s behaviour was “unacceptable” and that “[Marler is] nothing more than an egotistical narcissist” who should be banned for “being an idiot.”

Former Wales star Jonathan Davies added: “It’s pure stupidity. You cannot get away with it.”

Some Twitter users called it “sexual assault.” But Alun Wyn Jones, the recipient of Marler’s actions, however, says the incident must be treated in context.

“It is very easy to make sport a vehicle for a lot of political and social issues,” he told the press after the match. “I think there is a gravitas for a lot of people to do that today, this day and age, and that’s a dangerous thing as well as a real thing that’s important.

“It needs to be taken into the context of the game. But I think with regards to the judicial power that World Rugby has, surrounding each game, as players – and I remove myself and Joe from this, and the game itself – that’s the thing we need to focus on, not the incident or the individual.”

He added: “Joe’s a good bloke, lots of things happen on a rugby field.”

World Rugby did not immediately reply to Insider’s request for comment.

England beat Wales 33-30, leaving it in pole-position to claim the Six Nations trophy after tournament leaders France was beaten by Scotland on Sunday.

