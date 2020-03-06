John F. Kennedy’s former Washington, DC home is selling for $4.7 million. Take a look inside the 220-year-old brick house with a private rooftop terrace.

source Hank Walker/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images; Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby’s International Realty; Ruobing Su/Business Insider

The former home of President John F. Kennedy in Washington, DC has hit the market for $4,675,000.

Before he was president, Kennedy lived in the three-bedroom Georgetown house from 1949 to 1951 while serving in the House of Representatives for Massachusetts’ 11th congressional district. According to The Washingtonian, he shared the home with his sister, Eunice.

The three-bedroom, Federal-style brick house was built around 1800 and was recently renovated by architect Richard Foster and builder Tom Glass, according to the listing. It comes with an attached garage and a private rooftop terrace with views of the Washington Monument.

Christie-Anne Weiss of TTR Sotheby’s international Realty holds the listing.

Take a look inside the home.

According to Zillow, it was last sold in 2008 for $4.2 million.

At the time, he was serving in the House of Representatives for Massachusetts’ 11th congressional district.

The three-bedroom house sits in Georgetown, a historic neighborhood west of downtown that’s full of cobblestoned streets and charming boutiques.

caption View of Georgetown neighborhood. source Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

The median listing price in Georgetown is $1.4 million, according to Zillow.

Although the original structure was built about 220 years ago, the home recently underwent extensive renovations by architect Richard Foster and builder Tom Glass.

Because Georgetown is a historic district, the renovations had to adhere to strict guidelines and maintain historical accuracy in the home, according to Inman.

But there’s no shortage of modern touches. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a large island.

The kitchen also includes a breakfast bar and a butler’s pantry.

The formal dining room has a fireplace and opens up to a terrace.

The terrace has plenty of space for entertaining and al fresco dining.

The spacious formal dining room also has a fireplace.

A wood-paneled library includes an attached powder room, a fireplace, and a wet bar.

On the master level is the bedroom with an en suite bathroom and access to the terrace.

The master bedroom also includes yet another fireplace.

The master bathroom features a large soaking tub, a rain shower, and heated floors.

There’s another private terrace on the rooftop …

… which boasts panoramic views of the city and the Washington Monument.

An attached garage offers ample storage space.

The property taxes on the home would be about $2,221 per month, according to Zillow’s estimate.