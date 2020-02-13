John Krasinski broke down his Captain America audition that was ruined by a ‘jacked’ Chris Hemsworth

- source
- Amazon Studios/Walt Disney Studios
- John Krasinski appeared on The Ellen Show and broke down his Captain America audition, which he said was ruined by Thor himself Chris Hemsworth.
- Krasinski told Ellen DeGeneres that Marvel hadn’t yet offered the role to Chris Evans and wanted to “see who else was out there.”
- Krasinski told DeGeneres that the audition was “really fun” but culminated in putting on the skin-tight Captain America suit: “I was putting the suit on, and I was half-way up not wearing any other clothes other than this.”
- Krasinski then told DeGeneres that “right at that moment, Chris Hemsworth walked by and was like, ‘You look good, mate!’ And I was like ‘nope, you know what, it’s fine, we don’t have to do this.'”
- Krasinski said that Hemsworth was “jacked” and that the Thor actor told him, “You’re going to look great in that suit,” to which Krasinski replied: “Don’t make fun of me, Hemsworth!”
- Krasinski previously told the story to Conan O’Brien in 2016, which was around the time he buffed up himself for his roles in “13 Hours” and Amazon’s “Jack Ryan.”
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Read more:
The trailer for ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ is here and teases the first moments where the monsters came to earth
A brief history of John Krasinski’s transformation into a guy who absolutely loves the CIA
Chris Hemsworth’s wife says they argue about where all of Thor’s hammers are placed around their home