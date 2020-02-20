John Krasinski said he would do an ‘Office’ reunion: ‘It was the first creative family I’ve ever had’

caption John Krasinski told Esquire that he would “absolutely love” to do an “Office reunion.” source Shutterstock/NBC and Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

In a new interview with Esquire, “The Office” star John Krasinski said that he would definitely take part in a reunion of the NBC sitcom’s cast, calling them “the first creative family I ever had.”

Many of the original cast members have spoken about doing a reunion or reboot of the show.

Krasinski is currently working on his upcoming film, “A Quiet Place Part II,” and revealed that his “Office” costar, Rainn Wilson, even encouraged him to start directing in the first place.

“A Quiet Place II” is set to hit theaters on March 20.

Although John Krasinski is currently working on his upcoming film, “A Quiet Place Part II,” and starring on Amazon’s “Jack Ryan,” the actor and director is still best known for playing beloved paper salesman Jim Halpert on “The Office.”

The popular NBC sitcom ended in 2013, but in a new interview with Esquire, Krasinski said that he would absolutely participate in an “Office” reunion.

caption John Krasinski is well-known for playing Jim Halpert on “The Office.” source NBC

“‘The Office’ was absolutely everything to me. I mean, it is my beginning and my end. I’m pretty sure at the end of my career I’ll still be known for Jim. That was my first experience with Hollywood. It was the first creative family I’ve ever had,” he said. “In many ways, they will always be the most important people in that most important experience in my career. So yeah, if they did a reunion, I would absolutely love to do it.”

This isn’t the only time that the “Office” cast and NBC Universal have spoken about getting Dunder Mifflin back together again.

When Steve Carrell (who lead the show for seven seasons as Michael Scott) hosted “Saturday Night Live” last January, his opening monologue poked fun at his refusal to do an “Office” reboot. His former costars, Jenna Fischer (who played Pam Beesly), Ellie Kemper (who played Erin Hannon), and Ed Helms (who played Andy Bernard), even showed up during the monologue to jokingly ask him to reprise the role.

When NBC announced its new streaming service, Peacock, in September, chairman Bonnie Hammer said that it was her hope to reboot “The Office.”

The subject also recently came up when Kemper interviewed her “Office” costars Fischer and Angela Kinsey (who played Angela Martin) while guest-hosting “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

caption Former “The Office” castmates Angela Kinsey, Ellie Kemper, and Jenna Fischer recently discussed a potential reboot on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” source Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

When Kemper discussed a potential “Office” reboot or reunion with the pair, all three former castmates had differing opinions about it.

“I would not do an ‘Office’ reboot but I would love to do a reunion special,” Fischer said. “I would like to get us all together again.”

Kinsey insisted that “I would do anything they would call me to do,” to which Kemper agreed, “I’m with you, Angela!”

While it’s unclear whether viewers will see an “Office” reboot or reunion in the future, the cast have remained close since the sitcom went off the air. Fischer and Kinsey, who are “best friends,” currently cohost the podcast “Office Ladies,” in which they recap episodes of the show and share behind-the-scenes secrets.

B.J. Novak (who played Ryan Howard) and Mindy Kaling (who played Kelly Kapoor), who were also writers on the show, have also remained close friends and even attended this year’s Oscars together.

Krasinski even partially owes his former castmates for his directorial career – his “Office” co-star, Rainn Wilson (who played Dwight Schrute), actually convinced him to start directing in the first place.

“I thought, ‘Wow, I don’t know. I can’t direct,'” Krasinski told Esquire. “And he was like, ‘Why not? Just do it.’ So I did.”

caption John Krasinski’s “The Office” costar Rainn Wilson encouraged him to start directing. source NBC

After directing three episodes of “The Office” and two indie films in 2009 and 2016, the actor made waves when he directed and starred in 2018’s “A Quiet Place” alongside his real-life wife, Emily Blunt. In the horror movie, the couple played two parents struggling to protect their children in a post-apocalyptic world where aliens have invaded and hunt humans who make even the slightest sound.

“A Quiet Place” went on to become a blockbuster, and its sequel is set to hit theaters in March.

caption John Krasinski directing his real-life wife, Emily Blunt, on “A Quiet Place.” source Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures

“A Quiet Place Part II” will be released on March 20.