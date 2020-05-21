Fans are calling out John Krasinski for making money off his feel-good YouTube show, and are saying the actor ‘sold out’

caption John Krasinski is the host and producer of the popular web series “Some Good News.” source Some Good News/YouTube

John Krasinski is facing backlash from fans after it was announced on Thursday that his popular web series “Some Good News” was sold to ViacomCBS.

After the news broke, fans of the feel-good web series (which aims to bring happier news to people during the current pandemic) called out Krasinski for “selling out.”

“You got to love when what seemed like an act of goodwill during a pandemic can be auctioned off to the highest bidder,” one user tweeted.

Most fans took issue with the fact that Krasinski’s series, which was previously free to watch on YouTube, will now be behind a paywall.

Others were disappointed that the beloved actor wouldn’t remain a host on the new version of the show, although he’ll reportedly remain involved in some capacity.

Krasinski produced and hosted the viral, feel-good web show, which aimed to bring happier news to people during the coronavirus pandemic. Past episodes of the show featured a reunion of the cast of “The Office” (which Krasinski also starred on) and the original Broadway cast of “Hamilton,” as well as other light-hearted stories.

While the original iteration of “Some Good News” garnered plenty of fans, some of them weren’t happy with the news of the deal, which will see Krasinski continue to executive produce, but not host, the CBS iteration of his show.

Others took issue with the fact that the new version of “Some Good News” will only be available on CBS All Access and affiliated channels – not for free on YouTube, as it previously had been.

It’s moving to behind a paywall and losing John Krasinski as host…does it get rebranded as All Bad News? https://t.co/Oa3RFk5530 — Brian K (@bktandem) May 21, 2020

Hahah wth. The charm is watching this particular guy in his house with somewhat amateur production values chatting with friends, family, and fans. https://t.co/XdZVSie4pJ — Dave Zatz (@davezatz) May 21, 2020

I hate this so much. Some Good News was pure and wonderful and ViacomCBS using it as a "multiplatform showcase across the conglomerate's brands" makes me want to stab myself in the eyeballs. THIS IS WHY WE CAN'T HAVE NICE THINGS.https://t.co/NOYo4IJIv5 — Josh Pigford (@Shpigford) May 21, 2020

A few even questioned Krasinski’s reasoning for selling off a show that was supposed to be a pick-me-up during a trying time to a major corporation, where fewer people will be able to access it.

remember when he created this free feel good YouTube show to “make people feel good” and now he is…………….selling it for $$$? really cool, 100% honorable https://t.co/XhVSYEHLt0 — LW (@lindseyweber) May 21, 2020

You got to love when what seemed like an act of goodwill during a pandemic can be auctioned off to the highest bidder. Mmmmm taste that sweet sweet capitalism. https://t.co/BSS4BZTmga — Honey, I Shrunk Nathan Hartman (@somestuffisaid) May 21, 2020

This is the core of capitalism as we know it today. Something wholesome, free/cheap, down to Earth eventually gets sold off to corporate overlords who will invariably strip mine it for all it's worth till one day casting it aside. https://t.co/zUxMcbThKj — Scott Redmond (@ScottPRedmond) May 21, 2020

This feels…super sketchy. "I started this thing out of the pandemic and sold it for oodles of money!" Wow. https://t.co/61Ufeor8am — Jen (@darlinginmyway) May 21, 2020

@johnkrasinski the irony is painfully apparent.

Do people with no money to spare not deserve good news?

Do people not living in the US not deserve good news?

I know it's your prerogative to distribute your creation as you see fit, but the premise of the show is kinda moot now. — Capt Planet (@_CaptPlanet) May 21, 2020

@johnkrasinski @somegoodnews sad to hear the news (if it’s true )that #SomeGoodNews will now not be for everyone and sold to CBS. Kind of goes against the heart of the show to turn it into a profit. — AquaManly (@crimsonjester) May 21, 2020

Krasinski, for his part, only expressed excitement for the deal in a statement obtained by the Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, although sources quoted in the article say the actor was hesitant to sell his show at first.

“Could not be more excited and proud to be partnering with CBS/Viacom to be able to bring ‘Some Good News’ to so many more people!” Krasinski said in the statement. “From the first episode, our goal was to create a news show dedicated entirely to good news. Never did I expect to be joining the ranks of such a historic news organization as CBS.”

Representatives for Krasinski didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.