Papa John’s ex-CEO and founder went on TikTok to show off his $11 million mansion in Kentucky

caption John Schnatter is the founder and former CEO of the pizza chain Papa John’s. In 2017, Forbes estimated he was worth $1 billion. source Jason Merrit/Getty

John Schnatter went on TikTok to take followers inside his $11 million mansion in Louisville, Kentucky.

Schnatter is the founder and former CEO of the pizza chain Papa John’s.

Forbes reported in 2017 that Schnatter had a net worth of $1 billion.

Schnatter stepped down as CEO of Papa John’s in 2018 following a controversy where he used a racial slur during a conference call.

John Schnatter – the “Papa John” behind Papa John’s – recently took to TikTok to show off his $11 million mansion in Louisville, Kentucky. Schnatter, the founder and ex-CEO of the pizza chain, infamously stepped down from his leadership position in 2018 after facing backlash for using a racial slur during a conference call.

Now, two years after the controversy, the pizza maven has apparently taken a liking to TikTok while sheltering in place during the coronavirus pandemic. Most recently, Schnatter gave followers a peek inside his expansive property, which spans almost 16 acres, according to People’s Hannah Chubb.

In the TikTok video, Schnatter revealed that his home - the most expensive house in Louisville, according to USA Today - is surrounded by a moat and plenty of greenery. Stepping inside, he showed viewers his high ceilings and a massive clock statue of two eagles mating mid-air that "spins four times an hour."

"Eagles go up several thousand feet and mate all the way down. Right before they hit, they separate so they don't get hurt or killed," he says in the video. "Perfect timing."

Right before the video ends, he approaches his library, the place where he films "a lot of footage" and works and writes letters. Just before opening the door, he pauses and says that viewers have to wait until next time to see what's inside.

Schnatter appears to be building up his social media presence. In previous TikTok videos, he gave followers a peek at what appears to be a vintage car collection in his garage and bragged about having a private helicopter. He posted his first video on April 22, and so far has amassed over 100,000 followers in less than a month on the platform.

Despite his well-publicized fall from grace, Schnatter clearly still has enough money to live lavishly. In 2017, Forbes estimated that Schnatter had a net worth of $1 billion; a more recent estimate of his wealth isn't available. And Papa John's is one of the few restaurant chains whose sales are doing particularly well during the pandemic, thanks to America's pizza-heavy "quarantine diet" and current preference for food delivery.