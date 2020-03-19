Jojo changed the lyrics to her hit song ‘Leave (Get Out)’ and created the ultimate quarantine anthem

- source
- Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for CareOne
- Jojo remixed her 2004 breakup song “Leave (Get Out)” in a TikTok video to encourage listeners to self-isolate and stay at home to prevent spreading the novel coronavirus.
- “Stay in! Right now!” the “Aquamarine” star sings during the song’s chorus, adding, “Do it for humanity!”
- The singer then addresses the people who have ignored the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s warnings to limit social gatherings.
- She continues, “When the CDC laid it out for you / Come on, I know you’re not dumb / To go behind my back and hit the bar / Shows how immature you really are.”
