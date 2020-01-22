The ‘Jojo Rabbit’ cinematographer said it ‘felt strange’ being directed by Taika Waititi dressed as Adolf Hitler, but he was still as ‘goofy as possible’

caption Taika Waititi was sometimes forced to direct while still dressed as Adolf Hitler. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/Fox Searchlight Pictures

“Jojo Rabbit” cinematographer Mihai Malaimare told Insider that director Taika Waititi was sometimes forced to direct while still in costume as Adolf Hitler due to scheduling times.

He said that Waititi clearly felt uncomfortable doing so and would “rip off his Hitler wardrobe” as soon as he could.

Malaimare told Insider that even while dressed as Hitler, Waititi was still as “goofy as possible.”

Mihai Malaimare, director of photography for “Jojo Rabbit” told Insider that Taika Waititi did not enjoy his time dressed as Adolf Hitler – and said it felt strange being directed by the Nazi leader.

“It was a strange feeling,” Malaimare told Insider. “It was strange for him as well as me – more often he would just rip off his Hitler wardrobe.”

Malaimare said that Waititi would try and get out of his Hitler attire as soon as he could but was, on occasion, forced to direct while still dressed as Hitler due to scheduling times.

“There were only a few times when he had to stay as Hitler because of schedules, but it was a strange feeling. I could tell that it was more uncomfortable for him than for us,” Malaimare said.

“He would only stay in costume as Hitler if he had to, he didn’t like doing it at all.”

caption Waititi has been nominated for two Oscars for “Jojo Rabbit.” source Fox Searchlight Pictures

“But even then, he was still as goofy as possible,” Malaimare told Insider, making clear that the “Jojo Rabbit” set was always a fun and creative one. “It’s Taika, so he’s still not a resemblance to the real guy.”

“Jojo Rabbit” is nominated for six Oscars this year, including Best Picture, and Waititi himself is nominated twice. Once as a producer and once for Best Adapted Screenplay having penned the adaption of Christine Leunens book “Blue Skies” himself as well as directing the film.

The director confirmed to Insider in October that having to direct dressed as Hitler was “horrible.”

“I was just embarrassed on set,” Waititi said.

“Having to be dressed like that and having to talk to people. Often I took off the mustache between setups or put a hat on. Or I would take the jacket off.

“But still, you catch yourself in a reflection and you’re reminded. For most people it’s something like seeing themselves and going, ‘I forgot, I got a haircut yesterday.’ For me it was, ‘Ah, I forgot, I look like Hitler.'”

