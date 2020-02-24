YouTuber JoJo Siwa shared a tour of her bedroom, and it’s a candy lover’s dream

- source
- Sixteen-year-old YouTuber JoJo Siwa shared a tour of her newly decorated bedroom to YouTube.
- The candy-themed space is filled with everything from donut-shaped pillows to life-sized lollipops.
- The space also contains more than 4,000 pounds of candy, some of which is stored in dispensers across her bed.
YouTuber JoJo Siwa has redecorated her bedroom – and it’s a candy lover’s dream.
The 16-year-old shared a tour of the space to YouTube at the beginning of February, one month after showing fans her new mansion. Though Siwa’s home featured both a merchandise store and arcade at the time, her bedroom hadn’t yet been renovated.
Now, however, the space is filled with everything from life-sized lollipops to pounds of real candy. Here’s a look inside.
JoJo Siwa had her bedroom turned into a ‘complete candy room’ while on tour in Australia
Now, the space has optical-illusion walls painted with rainbow swirls, and dressers that look like they were made from gumballs. On top of the furniture, Siwa stores everything from giant lollipops to buckets of candy. She also has a Lego art piece and numerous Kids’ Choice Awards.
According to the YouTuber, her room contains more than 4,000 pounds of candy
Most of the sweets are contained in numerous candy dispensers that line her bed in place of a headboard. She also has dozens of candy-shaped pillows, some of which are said to smell like dessert.
Even her bathroom is decorated to fit the candy theme
Next to the sink, for example, Siwa placed giant candy-cane statues and singing dolls that look like herself. Of course, the YouTuber also keeps essentials inside, like a hair dryer and moisturizer.
To see Siwa’s entire bedroom tour, visit her YouTube channel.
Representatives for JoJo Siwa did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
