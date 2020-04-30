16-year-old JoJo Siwa responded to trolls telling her to ‘act her age’ because she’s ‘older than Charli D’Amelio’

caption JoJo Siwa doesn’t care about the haters. source itsjojosiwa / TikTok

JoJo Siwa had a message for everyone telling her to “act her age.”

She made a TikTok where she mimed the lyrics to Doja Cat’s song “Boss Bitch:” “I ain’t tryna be cool like you.”

Siwa, who is 16, is one of the most popular YouTubers with over 11 million subscribers.

But some think she is growing out of her sparkly outfits and colorful bows.

Siwa said the most common comments she gets is about the fact she’s a year older than TikTok superstar Charli D’Amelio.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

JoJo Siwa doesn’t care for the comments that tell her to “act her age.” Siwa, now 16, has just hit 11 million subscribers on her channel, and has reached superstar status among her young fandom.

She’s famous for her sparkly outfits and colorful bows, but some critics think she might be growing out of them. They often tell her so in comments, saying she’s older than TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, who arguably has a more mature image.

Siwa responded to it all in a TikTok where she mimed what she thought of “When ‘normal’ teenagers say to me ‘act your age'” via the lyrics to Doja Cat’s “Boss Bitch.”

After putting on some shades she lip-synced the words: “I ain’t tryna be cool like you.”

“‘She’s older than Charli [D’Amelio]’ is my personal favorite comment I get,” Siwa wrote in the caption.

@itsjojosiwa sHes oLdeR thAn ChArLi is my personal favorite comment iget… loriginal sound – ericklich

Siwa recently showed the world what she looks like with natural waves, instead of her signature side ponytail, after fans challenged her to "dress normal for a day."

In another TikTok, she addressed what it means that she's recently been looking a bit different, with fewer accessories and a more dressed-down look.

"I've been hated on for YEARS for dressing 'young' and acting 'childish,'" she said. "People think this is me changing ... LOL NOPE!!!"

With a classic Siwa dance, she said, "I love who I am! This is just me at night or in the morning!"

So it looks like Siwa's unique style is here to stay, at least for now.

Read more:

JoJo Siwa fans are shocked after she ditched her famous ponytail and bow to show her natural waves

YouTuber JoJo Siwa shared a tour of her bedroom, and it's a candy lover's dream

Inside the meteoric rise of JoJo Siwa, the 16-year-old 'Dance Moms' star who entranced millions of children with her positive, colorful, candy-filled brand

JoJo Siwa responds after her Claire's makeup set was recalled for testing positive for asbestos

A JoJo Siwa makeup kit from Claire's has been recalled after testing positive for asbestos