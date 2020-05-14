Jonah Hill said he was ‘humbled’ to surpass Samuel L. Jackson with most swear words on film and thanked Martin Scorsese for pushing him over the edge

caption Samuel L. Jackson previously held the record until Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street.” source Paramount Pictures/Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NBC

Jonah Hill said he was “humbled” to break the record of the most swear words used in movies, taking over from previous holder Samuel L. Jackson.

In an Instagram post, Hill wrote: “So many people to thank. @martinscorsese_ thanks for pushing me over the edge.”

According to a Buzz Bingo report, Hill has sworn 376 times across his filmography, while “The Wolf of Wall Street” costar Leonardo DiCaprio is on 361, and third-placed Jackson is on 301.

Hill and DiCaprio bumped Jackson primarily for “The Wolf of Wall Street,” which Buzz Bingo named the most profane movie of all time with over 700 swears.

In an Instagram post of a screenshot of an article in The Wrap, Hill wrote: “So many people to thank. @martinscorsese_ thanks for pushing me over the edge. And of course the great @samuelljackson. Humbled. (Also “new report”? Lol what team of scientists cracked this one?)”

The new report that The Wrap refers to is an analysis from Buzz Bingo called “Profanity on Film,” and documents how many swear words an actor uses across their collective filmography. Samuel L. Jackson did top the last, but has since been ousted into third place thanks to Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Jackson has a total of 301 expletives used on film, while Jonah Hill is first with a record 376 – most of which came in Scorsese’s biopic about Jordan Belfort. In second place is Hill’s costar in that film, Belfort actor himself Leonardo DiCaprio. He is currently on 361.

Both Hill and DiCaprio were Oscar-nominated for their performances in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” but Hill swore more than leading man DiCaprio, and trumped his costar and Jackson in another metric, too: how many swear words used per thousand words. Hill used an expletive 22.9 times for every thousand word spoken, whil Jackson managed only 6.9 per thousand.

“The Wolf of Wall Street” was also deemed the most profane movie of all time with over 700 curse words across its three hour run time. In second place is last year’s “Uncut Gems” starring Adam Sandler, who charts just behind Jackson in the individual tally.

Hill received a flurry of support form celebrity friends on his Instagram post, with Adam Levine commenting: I’m so f—— proud of you baby boy. So f—— motherfucking proud. F— yeah I’m proud. F—.”

Seth Rogen commented “the dream,” and Hill replied, suggesting: “we should make a last dance style doc of me exhausted getting to the final f—.”

