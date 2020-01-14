The Jonas Brothers recreated an iconic fight from ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ and the reality TV stars loved it

The Jonas Brothers recreated an iconic moment from E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” and the reality TV stars took notice.

On Monday, the band – comprised of siblings Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas – posted a video on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok that was inspired by a fight between Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian from season two of “KUWTK.” The moment, which aired in 2008, took place after Kim purchased a Bentley and she accused her sister Khloe of being jealous and “ruining her moment.”

caption Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” source E!

In the video, Joe acted as Kim and Nick played Khloe. Similar to Kim’s outburst, Joe walked into the room and hit Nick repeatedly with a bag.

Joe even lip-synched to Kim’s famous line: “Don’t be f—ing rude. I swear to god, don’t be f–ing rude… I’ll f—ing hurt you. Don’t do that.”

Nick also mouthed the words to Khloe’s, “Are you kidding me? Stop.”

At the very end of the video, Kevin walked by with a bottle, saying, “Oh my God.”

Watch the video below (warning: There is explicit language).

Don’t be rude! pic.twitter.com/UvecmiaQ8p — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) January 14, 2020

The video shared by the band garnered hilarious responses from friends and fans, including Kim and Khloe.

“OMGGGG I love you guys!!!!!” Kim wrote on Twitter, resharing the video.

OMGGGG I love you guys!!!!! https://t.co/Bjb2DLwKJ8 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Khloe said: “I couldn’t love you guys any more!! Killed it!”

I couldn’t love you guys any more!! Killed it! ???????????? https://t.co/HkKk0LcI3D — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 14, 2020

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who married Nick in December 2018, called the Jonas Brothers’ video “gold” and Hailey Bieber wrote “Lmfaoooooo.” Diplo, who collaborated with the band for the track “Lonely,” also asked Nick to give him the leather jacket with fringe sleeves seen in the video.