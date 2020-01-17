Watch the Jonas Brothers and their wives pay tribute to ‘Grease,’ ‘Risky Business’ and more iconic movies in their newest music video

- The Jonas Brothers – comprised of siblings Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas – released the music video for their newly-released song “What a Man Gotta Do” and paid tribute to iconic movies with the help of their wives: Priyanka Chopra Jonas (who tied the knot with Nick in 2018), Sophie Turner (who wed Joe in 2019), and Danielle Jonas (who’s been married to Kevin since 2009).
- Nick and Chopra Jonas drew inspiration from 1983’s “Risky Business,” which starred Tom Cruise as a teenager named Joel who famously slid across a floor and lip-synched to Bob Seger’s “Old Time Rock and Roll.
- Joe and Turner put their own spin on Danny and Sandy’s “Born to Hand Jive” musical number from 1978’s “Grease,” starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.
- Kevin and Danielle recreated the boombox serenade to Peter Gabriel’s “In Your Eyes” from 1989’s “Say Anything,” which starred John Cusack and Ione Skye.
- Watch the music video below.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.