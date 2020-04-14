‘It won’t be May’: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon doesn’t expect the economy to reopen until at least June

caption Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of JPMorgan. source Misha Friedman/Getty Images

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said on Tuesday that it’s unlikely the economy will reopen by May.

“Hopefully it will be sooner than later, but it won’t be May,” Dimon said on an earnings call. “You talk about June, July, August, something like that,” he said.

Dimon also said that we shouldn’t think of reopening the economy “as a binary thing,” as many people in farms, retail, pharmacies, and hospitals are still working.

In an annual letter to shareholders earlier this month, Dimon said that there should be a plan to “carefully” return people to work, and that widespread testing should be included.

President Donald Trump said on Monday that he has “total” authority over when the economy will be reopened. He had planned to lift restrictions by Easter, but later extended social-distancing guidelines until the end of April.

Some states have pushed their restrictions or stay-at-home orders until May. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday a coalition of East Coast states to coordinate the reopening of the economy in that region.