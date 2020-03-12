Read the memo Jamie Dimon’s lieutenants just sent announcing his return home from the hospital following emergency heart surgery

caption Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, takes part in a panel discussion about investing in Detroit at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., April 11, 2018. source Brian Snyder/Reuters

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is out of the hospital and recovering at home, according to an internal memo sent to employees by executives that was obtained by Business Insider.

Dimon recently had emergency heart surgery after experiencing chest pains last week.

JPMorgan employees told Business Insider what the first 48 hours after Dimon entered surgery were like under the company’s contingency plan.

“We are delighted to share with you the good news that Jamie left the hospital today and is back at home,” the memo said. “While we do not plan to provide regular updates about this, we want you to know that his doctors said he is doing very well in all aspects of his recovery. He is in good spirits and looking forward to reengaging with our team soon.”

Here’s the full memo sent to employees on Thursday: