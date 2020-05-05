Celebrities like Julia Roberts, Mindy Kaling, and Amanda Seyfried dressed up for the Met Gala at home

Celebrities are taking part in the Met Gala challenge created by Billy Porter and Vogue.

In honor of the the iconic event, which was originally due to take place on Monday night, Mindy Kaling recreated Jared Leto’s 2019 look, while Adam Rippon emulated Rihanna’s iconic 2015 outfit.

Other celebrities including Julia Roberts, Amanda Seyfried, and Priyanka Chopra all participated in the challenge, too, posting photos of the potential outfits they would have worn.

Roberts wrote: “Here’s me…not going to the Met Ball tonight.”

Over the past few weeks, fans of the annual event have been recreating their favorite iconic looks from past Met Galas, and celebrities such as Julia Roberts, Mindy Kaling, and Adam Rippon have now joined in.

Mindy Kaling put her own spin on Jared Leto’s 2019 look, posting her creation to her Instagram.

She wrote: “Recreating one of my favorite Met Gala looks ever with the help of a tarp, some Christmas lights and packing tape. I think Alessandro Michele would approve.”

Meanwhile, Adam Rippon recreated Rihanna’s iconic 2015 Met Gala outfit, posting the result on Twitter and writing: “My official submission for the #MetGalaChallenge.“

Some other celebrities didn’t recreate past iconic looks, but instead shared what they might have worn to this year’s Met Gala had it not been postponed.

Amanda Seyfried posted her outfit on Instagram, writing: “What I would’ve tried to wear to the Met Gala this year. And my date, Candace. Makeup and styling by @sashalvaoneill.”

Julia Roberts got in on the act, too, posting her dress to Instagram as well.

Roberts captioned the photo: “Here’s me…not going to the Met Ball tonight. #stayhome #yesyoustillhavetostayhome.”

Rita Wilson commented on her photo, writing: “My Met Ball outfit this year is a lovely sweat suit with divine fuzzy slippers.”

Priyanka Chopra posted a sweet photo of her with her niece Sky Krishna, and even came up with her own Met Gala theme for the outfit.

On Instagram, Chopra wrote: “First Monday in May. This year’s theme: Pretty Pretty Princess.”

