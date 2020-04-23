Julianne Hough and husband Brooks Laich are both enjoying self-isolating without each other

caption Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are self-isolating separately. source Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Julianne Hough and her husband Brooks Laich have both spoken about their positive experience self-isolating separately during the coronavirus pandemic.

“My husband is in Idaho doing lots of yard work, and so we’re kind of doing our separate things right now. But it’s really been a magical time,” the 31-year-old dancer, who’s isolating alone in California, told The Oprah Magazine on Wednesday.

She added, “I’m really enjoying this time where I can connect to what’s really important in my life.”

The former professional hockey player also spoke about enjoying self-isolation on Wednesday’s episode of the “How Men Think” podcast.

“I just love being up here,” he said, adding, “I think I’m an introvert by nature. I love having my dog. If it wasn’t for my dog, I’d probably be a little more antsy with the isolation.”

When asked if she feels lonely staying at home on her own, the dancer responded, “I think in my 30s, I’ve always been around people, and I’m always trying to create and do a lot of things, but this is new, it’s a little different. I don’t feel lonely, but I definitely feel alone.”

Hough added, “I miss people a lot, I wanna hug them and talk to them, but I’m really enjoying this time where I can really connect to what’s really important in my life and look forward to when we get out of this: Who do I want to step into? Who do I want to arrive in this new world as?”

Laich, a 36-year-old former professional hockey player, also opened up about his experience on his own on Wednesday’s episode of the “How Men Think” podcast.

“I just love being up here. I’ve never spent enough time here, so I’m doing okay with it. But I’ve always been that way,” he said, adding that he spends most of the day outside with his husky, Koda.

“I think I’m an introvert by nature. I love having my dog. If it wasn’t for my dog, I’d probably be a little more antsy with the isolation,” Laich said, continuing, “But I do miss the friendships and companionships where you do get to hug somebody and be in the same room.”

And although the couple is self-isolating separately now, Hough and Laich began their social distancing efforts under the same roof, the “Dancing With the Stars” judge told Extra on March 20.

“Brooks is here. Koda’s here. We are here together,” she said, adding, “This is gonna be a time for a lot of healing, whether it’s personally, in relationships and friendships and families. The universe was just like, ‘Let’s put people at home and figure their s— out.’ And I’m not just saying Brooks and I, I’m saying life in general and this is the time to do that.”

They haven’t confirmed when Laich went to Idaho, however a source told E! News, “She wants him to be happy and he wants her to be happy. If this is what it looks like, so be it.”

The decision to spend time apart comes after reports in December 2019 and January 2020 that Hough and Laich have been dealing with marital issues.

And despite recent speculations that they’re having trouble, Hough commented on Laich’s Instagram photo on Wednesday and wrote, “That beard though” with a heart-eyes emoji.