Former Republican congressman Justin Amash just launched a 2020 presidential exploratory committee

Rep. Justin Amash, an Independent from Michigan, has launched a 2020 presidential exploratory committee.

“Let’s do this,” Amash tweeted on Tuesday, along with a link to a website asking for donations.

Amash is a former Republican and member of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus. He made headlines over the last year for his sharp and frequent criticisms of President Donald Trump.

Amash was the only non-Democratic lawmaker in the House of Representatives to vote in favor of impeaching Trump.

"We're ready," said a message on the homepage of the site. "For something new. For a government that secures our rights. For equality before the law. For an end to cronyism. For a government that fulfills its purpose and recognizes its limits. For practical approaches based in humility and trust of the people. For an honest, principled president who will defend the Constitution and put individuals first."

