Everything Justin and Hailey Bieber have said about their marriage, so far

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) have been married since 2018.

They have both been known to talk about their marriage publicly in interviews and on social media.

Both Justin and Hailey have said that being married is hard, but they’ve taken steps to work on it, such as seeing a marriage counselor.

Justin has said that he is “honored” to be Hailey’s husband, and Hailey has said that she wouldn’t want to spend her life with anyone else.

Justin and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) have tied the knot twice – and they don’t shy away from talking about their marriage publicly.

They officially got married in a New York City courthouse in 2018, and later had a lavish, traditional wedding ceremony in South Carolina in September 2019.

Since confirming their union, the two have been surprisingly candid about their relationship and what it takes to be a married couple.

Here are some of the things they’ve said about married life.

Justin has said that their alone time together is “pretty crazy.”

caption Justin Bieber has implied he has a “crazy” sex life with wife Hailey Bieber. source Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times via Getty

Justin has insinuated that his sex life with his wife is going really well.

During an intimate performance in London earlier this year, one fan asked the singer what he does on a regular day.

According to E! News, he responded, “It just depends on who I’m with. When I’m with my wife, we like to… You guys can guess what we do. It gets pretty crazy… that’s pretty much all we do.”

He added, “We like to watch movies, we like to Netflix and chill, but we definitely do more of the chilling.” The term “Netflix and chill” is popularly a phrase that means hooking up, or having sex.

They have said that marriage can be “very hard.”

Shortly after they tied the knot, Hailey and Justin did an interview with Vogue in February 2019, which mentioned that the two have met with a marriage counselor.

Hailey told the publication, “The thing is, marriage is very hard. That is the sentence you should lead with. It’s really effing hard.”

The two waited for marriage to have sex, and Justin called Hailey his “reward” after being celibate for over a year.

caption Justin Bieber said he was celibate when he met his wife. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In the same 2019 interview with Vogue, Justin said that he had “a legitimate problem with sex,” and was more than a year into a time of self-imposed celibacy when he started rekindling his romance with Hailey.

“I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that,” he said. “I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul.”

He added, “And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result. There are perks. You get rewarded for good behavior.”

Justin said he was initially unsure about marriage because he was worried about staying loyal to Hailey.

caption Justin Bieber has said he was nervous about being in a committed relationship. source Gotham/Getty Images

During an interview on “The Ellen Show” in January, Justin said that he had a difficult time with the idea of commitment, which made him “extremely nervous” before proposing.

He said, “I felt like, in the past, we had talked about, you know, me asking the question, and I felt like she would say, ‘yes.'”

He continued, “Am I able to make this commitment as a man and be able to honor, you know, what I say, you know, because that’s a serious commitment when you say you’re gonna love someone for better or for worse and, like, be faithful. That’s huge. Am I able to do that?”

He said he finally decided he was going to “make the decision and follow through with it” because he’s always wanted to be a husband.

Justin called Hailey the inspiration behind his single “Yummy.”

caption Justin Bieber said he wrote “Yummy” about his wife. source Justin Bieber/YouTube

During the same January interview on “The Ellen Show,” Justin revealed that his wife was the inspiration behind his steamy song “Yummy.”

Some of the lyrics in the song include, “Rollin’ eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah,” and “I’m elated that you are my lady.” And the chorus goes, “Yeah, you got that yummy-yum/That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy.”

When asked what the song was about, he was quick to say, “My sex life. Yeah, I mean it is what it is, right? I’m married now … Is it getting hot in here?”

Hailey said that Justin’s health concerns made things tough at the start of their marriage.

caption Hailey Bieber opened up about dealing with Justin Bieber’s Lyme disease. source James Devaney/Getty Images

During an interview with Elle in March, Hailey talked about how Justin’s Lyme disease complications made things hard for the two of them when they were first together.

“It was hard because everybody from the outside was being super mean and judgmental, saying he looked like he was on drugs, saying how unhealthy he looked, when in truth, he was not healthy and we didn’t know why,” she said.

She said that Justin is healthy now, but they were forced to deal with the “in sickness and in health” part of their wedding vows right away.

“We went straight into figuring out the hard stuff,” she said. “Because you never know what can happen with someone’s health. When you don’t know what’s happening, it’s really scary. And then you have the opinions of everybody from the outside, and it just sucks.”

Their faith is an important part of their marriage.

caption Justin and Hailey Bieber are both Christian. source Gotham/Getty Images

Hailey and Justin are both dedicated Christians, which plays a big role in their marriage. In the same interview with Elle, Hailey called it “the most important part” of their relationship.

“Being able to share that with each other – to have that bond of faith and spirituality – is so [critical] for us,” she said. “Following Jesus together, being a part of the church community together. It’s everything.”

Justin said he thinks of Hailey as the only certain part of his life.

caption Justin Bieber said Hailey Bieber offers him some security. source James Devaney / Getty

Although the couple has had some ups and downs, they have made it clear that they both rely on each other.

In that 2019 interview with Vogue, Justin said that he’s the “emotionally unstable” one in the relationship and that he struggles “with finding peace.”

“Hailey’s very logical and structured, which I need,” he said. “I’ve always wanted security – with my dad being gone sometimes when I was a kid, with being on the road. With the lifestyle I live, everything is so uncertain. I need one thing that’s certain. And that is my baby boo.”

They have a rule about not using phones while they are in bed.

In an effort to prioritize their relationship over their hectic schedules, Hailey and Justin have a few house rules.

In the interview with Elle, Hailey said, “We have a rule: No phones in bed unless it’s absolutely necessary.”

Hailey has said that she wouldn’t want to spend her life with anyone else.

caption Hailey Bieber said she is “lucky” to be married to Justin Bieber. source Koki Nagahama/Getty Images

Justin and Hailey were long-time friends before they reportedly started dating in 2016. However, they seemingly had a falling out that year and their relationship “fizzled.” They didn’t reconnect until 2018.

In that same interview with Elle, Hailey said that she was impressed with Justin’s growth when they got back together.

“Obviously, it took work and getting past things between the two of us, but it was all very worth it. He’s an incredible, amazing man, and such a good partner to go through life with,” she said. “There is no one else I would have ever wanted to spend my life with except him. So I’m lucky.”

Justin said he feels “honored” to be Hailey’s husband.

caption Justin Bieber said he has “the best wife in the world.” source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 station in February, Justin said, “I’m freaking married now and I got the best wife in the world. She supports me through so much. I’m really honored to be her husband.”

Hailey said that even though they genuinely love each other, their marriage is not a “magical fantasy.”

caption Hailey opened up about being young and married. source JB Lacroix/WireImage

Justin and Hailey have often spoken about how marriage is not as perfect as it sometimes seems online.

In that 2019 interview with Vogue, Hailey talked about their attempts to “build a healthy relationship.”

“We’re coming from a really genuine place. But we’re two young people who are learning as we go. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard,” she said. “It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is.”

She said there’s still “something beautiful” about being married, though, and that she and Justin are committed to supporting one another and growing as a couple.

“At the end of the day, too, he’s my best friend. I never get sick of him,” she added.

They both seem to agree that Justin has “good hands.”

caption Justin and Hailey Bieber have a flirtatious rapport on social media. source Robert Kamau/GC Images

If you follow Justin and Hailey on Instagram, you’ll probably notice a few flirty exchanges.

In December 2019, Justin shared a video of himself playing hockey on his Instagram with the caption, “Like my wife always says…. I got good hands.”

Hailey was quick to back this up, commenting on the picture, “Fact.”

Justin has said he would be “lost” without Hailey.

caption Justin and Hailey Bieber also announced their engagement on Instagram. source Justin Bieber/Instagram

In one Instagram post from August 2019, that’s hashtagged “#wifeyappreciationday,” Justin wrote, “I fall more in love with you every single day. You are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I would be lost without you.”

Justin said he left the couple’s decision about having kids up to Hailey.

During an appearance on “The Ellen Show” earlier this month, Justin played the game “Burning Questions” and was asked how many kids he wants to have with Hailey.

He responded, “I think it’s up to Hailey because it’s her body.”

Hailey said that although marriage will always be tough, things have gotten easier for both of them.

caption Hailey Bieber said she hadn’t lived with anyone before Justin Bieber. source justinbieber/Instagram

In a September 2019 interview with Vogue Australia, Hailey was asked about a previous comment, in which she said marriage is “really effing hard.”

She explained that she said that when she and Justin were first married, adding that “marriage is always going to be hard” and require work.

“Specifically, I said that when there were a lot of new things. I had never lived with someone before. I never had to cohabit with somebody in that way, so I was learning how to share space with someone for the first time. We were trying to bend in each other’s direction and learn what was comfortable,” she told the publication.

She added, “Now it’s easier because we’ve found a rhythm. We have more fun together, which is what should happen when you spend more time with someone you love.”

