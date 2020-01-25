Justin Bieber cried and opened up about his depression at a listening party for his new record, saying ‘I don’t think I should even be alive’

caption Justin Bieber showing off a Drew House shirt on February 26, 2019. source Gotham/Getty Images

Justin Bieber opened up to a small audience this week about his previous struggles with depression, saying “I don’t even think I should be alive never mind thrive,” according to Variety.

Bieber has had well-documented public struggles since his rise to fame when he was just 16 years old.

The admission comes amid Bieber’s new music, which kicked off earlier this year with “Yummy,” and a new YouTube documentary series.

The 25-year-old “Yummy” singer cried when talking to an audience of around 200 people at a playback event for his upcoming album at Village Recorders in West Los Angeles.

“I don’t even think I should be alive never mind thrive,” Bieber reportedly said.

Bieber made vague comments about the struggle of growing up in the music industry and said that he had been “hurt by the industry” and people that work in it, per Variety.

Still, it wasn’t all negative for Bieber, who thanked his longtime manager, Scooter Braun for helping him get through the tough times in his career.

“You walked with me through a lot of sh-t,” Bieber told Braun.

In addition to thanking his manager, who has been embroiled in a public war-of-words with Taylor Swift since July, Bieber thanked his wife, Hailey.

“I love you with all my heart … and I’m so proud of us,” the singer told his wife, who he married in 2018, according to Vanity Fair.

Bieber also credited his relationship with God for getting him through some of his more troubling times.

Bieber rose to fame when he was just 16, and his public struggles are well documented. During his 2017 tour of Asia, the singer was even banned from China for his “controversial” behavior. His on-again-off-again relationship with “Rare” singer Selena Gomez made headlines for years before they seemed to call it quits for good in 2018.

Recently, he’s been more open with his fans, detailing his desire to have a child with his wife and opening up about what it’s like for him to live with Lyme disease.

“While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health,” Bieber said in a post to Instagram

While little has been confirmed about his upcoming album, which follows 2015’s “Purpose,” the singer has posted a series of dates on Instagram that fans speculate are connected to his new music.

In addition to his new album, which will be his fifth, Bieber will be the subject of a multi-part documentary premiering on YouTube on January 27.

