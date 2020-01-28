Justin Bieber admits to Ellen DeGeneres the song ‘Yummy’ is about sex with Hailey Baldwin and then tries to shut down the conversation

By
Olivia Singh
-

Justin Bieber appeared on

caption
Justin Bieber appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Tuesday.
source
The Ellen Show/YouTube
  • Justin Bieber appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Tuesday and the host asked him about the inspiration for his song “Yummy.”
  • “My sex life,” Bieber, who legally wed model Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) in September 2018 and had a formal ceremony the following year, told the talk show host.
  • “It is what it is, right? I’m married,” Bieber said, as DeGeneres mentioned one lyric about “toes curling” (referring to the line: “Rollin’ eyes back in my head, make my toes curl”).
  • The 25-year-old singer then grabbed his mug from the table in front of him, hoping to put an end to the awkward discussion.
  • Watch the video below (Bieber talks about the track at 2:36).
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.