Watch Justin Bieber hurdle over couches and ride skateboards through his house while pretending the floor is lava with Hailey Baldwin

- Justin Bieber transformed his house into an obstacle course while pretending the floor is lava with his wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), the 26-year-old “Yummy” singer showed in an Instagram video on Sunday.
- “The floor is lava,” the 23-year-old model says in the background, prompting Justin to launch off his seat and hurdle over couches, chairs, and tables to avoid touching the ground.
- On the second half of the course, Justin alternates between riding skateboards and balancing on foam rollers as he heads toward the bedroom. When he takes his final lunge toward to the bed, he falls short and collapses on the ground.
- “No!” Justin enthusiastically shouts in the video, while Hailey laughs and says, “Babe, you were so freakin’ close!”
- Hailey and Justin, who wed in 2018, have been quarantined together during the coronavirus outbreak. In addition to pretending the floor is lava, they’ve also passed time by creating TikTok videos.
