Justin Bieber says he has Lyme disease and chronic mono affecting his ‘skin, brain function, energy, and overall health’

caption Justin Bieber is releasing a new album in 2020. source Richard Lautens / Getty

Justin Bieber responded to rumors about being on meth with an Instagram post that revealed he had been diagnosed with Lyme disease and chronic mono.

There’s been an increase in reported Lyme disease cases, and many celebrities, including Alec Baldwin and Kathleen Hanna, have recently gone public with their Lyme diagnoses.

The only proven treatment for Lyme disease, which is spread through ticks, is antibiotics, but they don’t always work. Some people develop chronic mono, which comes with symptoms including arthritis, facial palsy, nerve pain, and heart palpitations.

But Lyme disease is controversial in the medical community, in part because the bacterium that causes Lyme can be hard to detect in the bloodstream.

Rumors that Canadian superstar Justin Bieber was on some serious, life-ruining drugs have been circling the internet for months.

But in an Instagram post that has already racked up 2.5 million likes and inspired a flurry of headlines, Bieber quickly dispelled the rumors by saying, for the first time publicly, that he had recently been diagnosed with Lyme disease and a case of chronic mono.

“It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease,” he wrote, adding “NO CAP,” suggesting he won’t be held back by the diagnosis.

This makes Bieber the third Canadian popstar to publicly battle Lyme disease, following Avril Lavigne and Shania Twain. The tickborne disease is controversial because its hard to detect and some say seems like a way for celebrities to bow out of their responsibilities. It’s also difficult to treat, especially if not detected early.

There’s been an uptick in reported Lyme disease cases

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says 30,000 cases of Lyme disease are reported annually, the disease is transmitted through the bite of an infected tick. They’re often found in hard-to-see areas like the groin, armpits, and scalp, the CDC reports.

A nymph tick is the size of a poppyseed, making it even harder for people to find them. The tick must be attached for 36 to 48 hours before the Lyme disease can be transmitted.

In recent years, there’s been an uptick in the number of Lyme disease cases reported, and the geographic range of some ticks seems to be increasing, reported the CDC. More and more areas in the northeastern and upper midwestern United States are now considered high-risk for this bacterial infection.

For 80% of people, a rash that looks like a bull’s-eye will appearthree to 30 days after the tick bite. This is often what doctors use to detect Lyme disease in its early stages. Other symptoms are flu-like, including fever and muscle pain.

If Lyme disease is detected early, it can be treated with oral or intravenous antibiotics, the only proven treatment, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Still, about 10 to 20% of people who are treated with antibiotics will have symptoms that persist after they complete treatment, according to the New England Journal of Medicine. And on top of that, doctors aren’t exactly sure why some people don’t recover, Insider previously reported.

In those cases and in others where Lyme isn’t detected early, it can turn into chronic Lyme, which comes with a host of horrifying symptoms including arthritis, facial palsy, nerve pain, and heart palpitations.

caption Ticks that carry Lyme disease are about the size of a poppyseed, making them difficult to detect. source GettyImages

Lyme disease is controversial because the bacterium that causes it can be hard to detect

Chronic Lyme disease has been controversial in the medical community for a long time since Borrelia burgdorferi, the bacterium that causes Lyme, can be hard to detect in the bloodstream. Without a rash or evidence of a tick bite, there is no reliable way to prove someone has or doesn’t have Lyme, beyond their say-so.

Groups like the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society say that patients experiencing the painful symptoms of Lyme disease are sufferin because they’re unable to be properly diagnosed with Lyme. Others say Lyme is the perfect disease for celebrities to fake; operating as a permanent reason to bow out of their responsibilities.

There has been an upswing in the amount of celebrities going public with their Lyme diagnoses, from Alec Baldwin to Real Housewife Yolanda Foster, who was accused of faking the disease for an entire season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Other celebrities, like Kathleen Hanna and Kelly Osbourne, kept their diagnoses private for a time because they were worried about being accused of faking it.

More research needs to be conducted on Lyme disease detection and treatment.

Organizations like the nonprofit Global Lyme Alliance have been created to raise money for Lyme research. Diagnosed celebrities like Bella and Gigi Hadid, Avril Lavigne, and Matchbox 20 singer Rob Thomas have lent their names to the cause.

caption Chronic mono, which comes with symptoms of severe fatigue, headaches, and fever. source iStock

Although everyone has mono once, chronic mono is a rare infectious disease.

Mono, short for mononucleosis, otherwise known as “the kissing disease,” is an infectious disease that almost everyone gets over the course of their life. Most people will recover quickly and never have mono again, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Chronic mono, which comes with symptoms of severe fatigue, headaches, and fever, occurs when a person suffers from continuous illness and lingering symptoms, sometimes for years, according to the University of Minnesota’s Mono Project. There is no current cure.

There is some research that shows patients can have Lyme disease and chronic mono at the same time, even though both diseases have very similar symptoms.

Bieber is slated to release a new album, his first in five years, in 2020.

