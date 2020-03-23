Justin Timberlake still approves of the matching denim-on-denim look he wore with Britney Spears in 2001

caption Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake dated from 1999 to 2002. source Reuters

Justin Timberlake admitted on Lance Bass’ podcast that he doesn’t regret the denim-on-denim look he wore to the 2001 American Music Awards, which he attended alongside Britney Spears.

The 39-year-old singer said “you could kinda rock that [look] today” during his interview on “The Daily Popcast.”

The fashion moment has since become iconic, with other celebrities recreating the look.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It’s been 19 years since Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears’ matching denim-on-denim fashion moment at the 2001 American Music Awards.

caption Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at the 2001 American Music Awards. source Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

On Thursday, Timberlake was a guest on his former NSYNC bandmate Lance Bass’ podcast, “The Daily Popcast.” During the interview, the 39-year-old singer admitted that he doesn’t regret matching with Spears at the awards show.

“I don’t know man, you could kinda rock that today,” he said. “Look, man, you do a lot of things when you’re young and in love, man. That’s what you do.”

Spears wore a strapless dress that was designed with various shades of blue denim. She paired it with a diamond and silver studded belt that matched her purse, which was also denim and had a sparkly strap. The singer accessorized with a thick choker and a crystal clasp bracelet.

Timberlake was right by her side in a tuxedo jacket and jeans designed with different patches of denim. His diamond necklace matched the same level of shine as Spears’ jewelry.

caption Timberlake and Spears even matched with their sparkly accessories. source Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

The former couple’s outfit is so iconic today that other celebrities have since tried to recreate it on the red carpet. At the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards, Katy Perry wore a strapless denim dress to walk the red carpet with rapper Riff Raff, who wore a matching suit.

caption Riff Raff and Katy Perry attend the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV

Spears saw Perry’s tribute and tweeted to praise the singer.

“Just when I thought the denim dress had retired … you bring it back! You looked amazing tonight bb ;),” she tweeted.

“. @britneyspears I did my best impression, hope u likey!” Perry replied.